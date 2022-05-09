Spread the love

The semester is over. Grades are in. I’m exhausted. In one of my classes, we were encouraged to do something different, so I tried a poem. I worked on it for months, including researching slam poetry, meter, etc. In the end, this is what I came up with. I’m not saying it’s any good, but here it is.

Transgender Talking Blues

Look over there, Who you kidding?

You ain’t no girl. No way

hear it all over can’t get away

That I don’t fit the mold

Man, woman, genderqueer.

not binary, it’s a tapestry

Continuity

move like a ghost tween the genders

Transgender woman over fifty.

Feeling the rage of age

Generation X male at birth

Hormonal displacement

It’s testosterone poisoning

That truth is way too bold.

Because my gender expression

Male bod I did not want

Shoulders like an aircraft carrier.

huge and unfeminine

dad bod with boobs And yes they’re real.

Late Life Transitioning blues

Why would you want to be a girl?

Won’t get paid, won’t get laid

No pants, no penis, no service

Now some person’s fetish

You ain’t a chick cause you don’t bleed

And children can’t feed from

Those tits so obviously fake.

Fake curves, you got some nerve

But I have bled, hits to the head

cuz they say I’m a freak

Bloody knuckles copper flavored

Too much blood in my mouth

And torn dresses, knuckles too large

Painful Arthritic scars

Why is blood required for womanhood?

Defense, offense, no sense

Being trans means knowing some facts

Like that shotgun facial

Is ninety nine per cent lethal

Suicidal Success

Learned that battle was expected

Little boy is bullied

I wish I could just disappear.

Fought all my life- no peace

Put on these pads so you’ll pass, pass

Gotta learn how to talk.

Learn how to walk to Swing that ass

or they’ll discover you

Call me a pretender then strike

Violence, Repression

Call me a faker. Abroad fraud

Gender illusionist,

Because I don’t have a figure

I’m not a Barbie doll

But neither are you, you moron

Because Barbie ain’t real

What does it mean to transition old?

Cut it off? No, they fold

It back inside New Vaginuh

Only if have the cash

Tired of explaining my gender

Is not up for debate

None of your business- You don’t matter

Just let me live in Peace!

