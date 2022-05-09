Transgender Talking Blues
The semester is over. Grades are in. I’m exhausted. In one of my classes, we were encouraged to do something different, so I tried a poem. I worked on it for months, including researching slam poetry, meter, etc. In the end, this is what I came up with. I’m not saying it’s any good, but here it is.
Transgender Talking Blues
Look over there, Who you kidding?
You ain’t no girl. No way
hear it all over can’t get away
That I don’t fit the mold
Man, woman, genderqueer.
not binary, it’s a tapestry
Continuity
move like a ghost tween the genders
Transgender woman over fifty.
Feeling the rage of age
Generation X male at birth
Hormonal displacement
It’s testosterone poisoning
That truth is way too bold.
Because my gender expression
Male bod I did not want
Shoulders like an aircraft carrier.
huge and unfeminine
dad bod with boobs And yes they’re real.
Late Life Transitioning blues
Why would you want to be a girl?
Won’t get paid, won’t get laid
No pants, no penis, no service
Now some person’s fetish
You ain’t a chick cause you don’t bleed
And children can’t feed from
Those tits so obviously fake.
Fake curves, you got some nerve
But I have bled, hits to the head
cuz they say I’m a freak
Bloody knuckles copper flavored
Too much blood in my mouth
And torn dresses, knuckles too large
Painful Arthritic scars
Why is blood required for womanhood?
Defense, offense, no sense
Being trans means knowing some facts
Like that shotgun facial
Is ninety nine per cent lethal
Suicidal Success
Learned that battle was expected
Little boy is bullied
I wish I could just disappear.
Fought all my life- no peace
Put on these pads so you’ll pass, pass
Gotta learn how to talk.
Learn how to walk to Swing that ass
or they’ll discover you
Call me a pretender then strike
Violence, Repression
Call me a faker. Abroad fraud
Gender illusionist,
Because I don’t have a figure
I’m not a Barbie doll
But neither are you, you moron
Because Barbie ain’t real
What does it mean to transition old?
Cut it off? No, they fold
It back inside New Vaginuh
Only if have the cash
Tired of explaining my gender
Is not up for debate
None of your business- You don’t matter
Just let me live in Peace!
Category: Transgender Body & Soul