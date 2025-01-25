Recent Transgender Articles
Share Your Voice, Share Your Opinion!
Are you passionate about gender exploration, transformation (see what we did there), giving advice, or hearing stories from the community? Do you have insights, experiences, or creative ideas to share? Are there things you WISH you could be reading on TGForum? We want to hear from you! TGForum is inviting you to contribute articles and […]
Hannah McKnight’s Wishlist: Episode 1
Hannah McKnight recently visited Grinkie Photography for a captivating boudoir photo shoot, embracing the opportunity to celebrate her confidence and self-expression. The experience was empowering, filled with laughter and creativity as she posed in beautifully curated settings. To share her journey, Hannah is sharing her experience in the first episode of Hannah McKnight’s Wishlist! Get […]
Trying to Register for TGForum?
If you register on TGForum to take advantage of the extras that come when you login–you must be sure to activate your account by verifying your email address. When you submit your registration form the site generates an email to the address you put in the email field of the form. You must respond to […]
TWIT Awards – Dec 29, 2024
Links will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. As we mentioned in the news, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a law suit the purpose of which is […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Dec 29, 2024
Links will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. The American Civil Liberties Union announced that it is seeking an en-banc review of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals decision […]
TWIT Awards – Dec 22, 2024
Links will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. A mass shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, ended with a teacher, a student, and the shooter all dead, and six students wounded. […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Dec 22, 2024
Links will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. A judge in Montana has issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing a law which would prevent the amendment […]
Wishing you the best this holday season
Winter winds whisper and snowflakes dance. Members of the our families, chosen or biological, come together to celebrate the holiday season with open hearts. This time is special for us. We think about our journey, challenges, and triumphs. It shapes our lives. In our inclusive community, we find comfort and strength. The holiday season reminds […]
TWIT Awards – Dec 16, 2024
Links will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, the politician behind the bathroom ban at the Capitol, called police to report an incident with an […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Dec 16, 2024
Links will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. The Montana state Supreme Court issued a ruling upholding the lower court’s stay on implementing the state’s ban on gender-affirming care […]
TWIT Awards – Dec 9, 2024
Links will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. We mentioned in the news that some Montana lawmakers tried, and failed, to pass a rule which would have required that […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Dec 9, 2024
Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. The big story this week was that the Supreme Court heard arguments on United States v. Skrmentti, […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Dec 2, 2024
Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. We reported a while ago about an incident in which three high school student in Gloucester, Massachusetts, […]
TWIT Awards – Dec 2, 2024
The New York Times published an op-ed which complained about how transgender-rights activists are too thin-skinned and demand too much. Perhaps this is because we are denied rights which others take for granted. For complaining about how we don’t treat our opponents with kindness, the New York Times and author Jeremy Peters get a TWIT. […]
Hannah McKnight’s Wishlist: Episode 2
We’re thrilled to share that Hannah McKnight’s Wishlist is back with an inspiring second episode, and it’s one you won’t want to miss! Join Hannah McKnight and special guest Charlotte. Charlotte’s Mini-Golf Adventure In this episode, Charlotte shares her unique wish: to experience a fun and lighthearted mini-golf outing while feeling confident and fabulous. Mini-golf […]
TWIT Awards – Nov 28, 2024
As we mentioned in the news, U.S. Representative Naancy Maace is pushing for a rule that restroom use in the U.S. Capitol will be by “biological sex.” She has admitted that this is “absolutely” about Representative-elect Sarah McBride. Representative Mace objected to an interviewer calling Representative-elect McBride a woman, saying, “She’s not a woman! It’s […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Nov 28, 2024
Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. Last Wednesday, November 20, wa Transgender Day of Remembrance. The Human Rights Campaign has an assessment of […]
TWIT Awards – Nov 18, 2024
Some female pool players have hired a so-called expert to hep them prove that transgender females have an unfair advantage in competition. This is in response to one transgender female who has won four out of five tournaments. From the one very good player, they have generalized to say that all transgender women have an […]
Community Group Spotlight: The LIAM Foundation
What is the name of your organization? Where are you based? The LIAM Foundation. We are based in Rockford, Illinois. What is your mission? Our mission is to encourage, heal, and empower the LGBTQ+ community in Northern Illinois through Love, Integrity, Advocacy, and Mentorship. We also believe that suicide prevention is meeting people’s basic needs, and we aim […]
TWIT Awards – Nov 11, 2024
The Donald Trump campaign chose as the theme for their last commercial Imaane Khelif, the boxer whom they labeled as a “biological male” because she failed one of several sex tests administered by an organization which the International Olympic Committee no longer recognizes. Ms. Khelif passed several other times when the same discredited agency gave […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Nov 11, 2024
Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. There was some very bad news this week, but we will start with some good news. Sarah […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Nov 4, 2024
Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. This Tuesday, November 5, is Election Day in the U.S. Transgender rights have been the subject of […]
TWIT Awards – Nov 4, 2024
Former President Donald Trump continues to use transgender people as a talking point in his campaign. Dressed in a safety orange vest, and after making his entrance in the passenger’s seat of a garbage truck, the former president said of Vice-President Kamala Harris, “She loves transgender operations all over the place, everybody should have one.” […]
TWIT Awards – Oct 28, 2024
We mentioned in the news how Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has made a huge ad buy, playing over and over a commercial which attacks Kamala Harris for supporting a policy of gender-affirming medical care for prisoners. First off, as Vice President, Kamala Harris is not directly responsible for policies taken by the Biden administration. […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Oct 28, 2024
Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. Last week, we announced that the Supreme Court set the date for hearing the case opposing Tennessee’s […]
Walking in High Heels: A Guide
Learning to walk in high heels can boost your style and confidence. It’s great for special events, work, or just looking elegant. This guide will teach you how to walk in high heels with confidence and grace. Key Takeaways Understand the basics of high heel walking, including proper posture and body alignment. Choose the […]
TNN: Trans News Now – Oct 21, 2024
Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page. Laverne Cox made a guest appearance on The Daily Show, delivering a message in support of transgender […]
TWIT Awards – Oct 21, 2024
Former President Donald Trump has said that he will ban “boys in girls’ sports” on day one of his next administration. He cites as evidence an incident in which a San Jose State University soccer player, who is widely assumed to be transgender, allegedly “slamme[ed] the ball hard off the head of an opponent. In […]