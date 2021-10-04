Trying to Register for TGForum?

Spread the love















If you register on TGForum to take advantage of the extras that come when you login–you must be sure to activate your account by verifying your email address. When you submit your registration form the site generates an email to the address you put in the email field of the form. You must respond to that email in order to activate your account. At the moment we have over 100 registration forms waiting to be verified. Some have been in that state for weeks. If you sent a registration form and didn’t get the verification email you either made a mistake in your email address, have anti-spam software that deleted our email, or it was stopped by your internet service provider in an attempt to provide added security. And, always check your spam folder. The email could be waiting for you there. If you tried to register and can’t find the verification email let me know and I will activate your account so you can enjoy all TGForum has to offer.

