More On Anti-Transgender Bills

Back to TWIT

In Montana and North Carolina, bills that would have restricted how doctors can treat gender dysphoria in minors have been withdrawn or postponed. It’s part of a trend noticed by both LGBTQ Nation and them.

In North Dakota, the legislature passed a ban on transgender females participating in girls’ sports, but Governor Doug Burgum vetoed the bill. The governor expressed confidence in the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board members, pointing out that such legislation typically oversteps the authority of such boards. The legislature was unable to override the veto. The Hill has this story. Thanks to Alyssa Washington for a link to this story.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly dropped hints that she would veto that state’s bill on transgender athletes. She has now followed through on that threat, as The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has made it known that he will not sign a bill that would restrict medical treatment of gender dysphoria or take the power to deal with transgender student athletes away from the athletic body. The Advocate has this story.

In Alabama, the legislature is continuing to advance both a bill on transgender athletes and a bill on medical treatment of gender dysphoria in minors. AL.com reports that Governor Kay Ivey is heavily considering the possible consequences of such legislation, amid possible cancellation of the World Games, as well as NCAA events, and potential backlash from corporations.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the transgender sports bill in that state is likely to die in a legislative committee.

Meanwhile, the Texas legislature is still considering two bills concerning the medical treatment of gender dysphoria in minors. The Texas Tribune has this story.

The Tennessee state Senate passed a bill which would allow students or school employees to sue a school or school district which allowed transgender students to use a restroom of the gender with which they identify. A similar bill was passed by the House. The matter now heads to reconciliation. This story comes from WATE-TV

Oklahoma advanced a bill to restrict transgender females on girls’ sports teams, and the bill drew a negative reaction from non-binary Representative Mauree Turner. PinkNews has this story.

Montana’s bill to restrict medical treatment of gender dysphoria in minors was stopped when a motion to indefinitely postpone the legislation passed the Senate. this story comes from The Missoula Current.

Florida’s bill to ban transgender females from girls’ sports failed to get out of committee in the Senate due to a provision which would allow enforcement through genital inspection. The bill had already passed the House, and there was little time left to reconcile the two versions. The Miami Herald has this story.

Although Florida’s bill on transgender athletes is unlikely to make it into law this year, it left a mark on the community, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

The legislature of Arkansas just voted to enhance its new law forbidding transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports. The new provision allows the state’s attorney general to sue any school that allows transgender females to compete against cisgender females. WREG-TV reports that Governor Asa Hutchinson has said that he will sign the legislation.

The organizer of the Cyclocross World Championships quit his job, in response to the pressure he was feeling after the state of Arkansas passed several bills limiting the rights of transgender people. The event is still scheduled to be held in Arkansas next year, according to Cycling Weekly.

New York state Assembly member Daniel O’Donnell has proposed that New York ban state employees from government-funded travel to Arkansas, in response to the recent anti-transgender legislation. PinkNews has this story.

Parents of transgender children in Arkansas and Texas say that it is not safe for transgender children in those states, and they are considering moving out of the state. This story comes from NBC News.

A rise in suicide attempts by transgender teens in Arkansas has been attributed to the state’s new restrictions on transgender youngsters, according to The Advocate.

Arizona’s legislature passed a bill which would have allowed parents to take their children out of any classwork that mentions LGBTQ people or issues. That bill was vetoed by Governor Doug Ducey. Them has this story.

The Texas Tribune has 10-year-old Maya Stanton, who is transgender, and her mother, Lisa, as guests on their podcast. They have been fighting anti-transgender legislation in Texas.

Dr. Rachel Levine has come out in opposition to anti-transgender bills.

Several politicians claim that their anti-LGBTQ and especially anti-transgender votes are based on “science,” but physician Jack Turban writes in Scientific American that the “science” used to oppose the Equality Act, etc., is bad science.

Back to TWIT