Bloggers Wanted

Do you have something to share with other TGForum users? Are you interested becoming a contributor to TGForum? If so the first step to becoming a TGF blogger is deciding what you want to write about. Your personal story as a transgender person? How-to posts on makeup, wigs, and other areas you have expertise in? It could be reviews of books or movies with transgender content. Perhaps you are attending a transgender conference or a social event. Maybe you get out and about every week and have encounters of interest. Whatever your topic, the next step is to write about it and send it to our editor using the form below. No experience is necessary but you do have to be able to communicate your message clearly. (Use spell check.) Thanks for your interest in blogging for TGForum. (Blogging on TGF is a volunteer position.)