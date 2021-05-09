Anti-Transgender Bill News 5/10/21

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas and Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa are both urging their state legislatures to send them bills to stop transgender females from participating in girls’ athletics. In Texas, the state Senate passed such a bill, but it failed in the state House Education Committee. Texas does have other bills concerning transgender youth under consideration, as PinkNews points out.

Plans are already underway to defend the new bans on transgender athletes in states which passed such legislation, according to Fox News.

Caitlyn Jenner, running for Governor of California, backed a ban on transgender females playing on girls’ sports teams. She called it “a question of fairness” in an interview with TMZ. Politico has this story.

Pressure is building on the NCAA, as it announces where it will hold its regional tournaments in various sports. They have said that they will not hold events in states that discriminate, but will that include states which laws prohibiting transgender females from girls’ sports? This story comes form the Associated Press.

The Louisiana state House of Representatives saw its transgender athlete bill fail to make it out of the House Education Committee, after Governor John Bel Edwards promised to veto the legislation if it got to his desk. However, similar legislation passed the state Senate, and now could be heading to the floor of the House. This story comes from The Advocate of Baton Rouge.

In South Carolina, there is a third attempt to pass a bill to prevent transgender females from competing in girls’ sports. This story comes from WCSC-TV.

While a new ruling in Utah will grant a change of gender marker to those who “at a minimum” are under “clinical care” for their gender identity, a new law in Montana now requires “the sex of the person born in Montana has been change by surgical procedure” before the state will change the gender marker. This story comes from them.

Tennessee is trying to pass a bill forbidding the medical treatment of transgender minors. Both houses of the state legislature have introduced bills on the matter in the final days of this year’s legislative session. Them has this story.

