University of Victoria Chair in Transgender Studies Newsletter

Dr. Aaron Devor is the current Chair in Transgender Studies and he is the first Chair in Transgender Studies at the University of Victoria. Dr. Devor has been studying and teaching about transgender topics for more than thirty years. He is the author of numerous well-cited scholarly articles, and the widely-acclaimed books. Every week the Chair in Transgender Studies publishes a newsletter. We are happy to include a link to that newsletter.

Category: Transgender Community News