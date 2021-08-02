The Breast Form Store male to female transformation sale

Introducing the TGF User Photo Gallery

| Aug 2, 2021 | Reply
In prehistoric times (the 1990s) TGForum made a practice of presenting photos of TGF users. (Like those ladies pictured above.) Editor Cindy Martin would create pictorials using photos sent in by TGF subscribers. Now that the technology has improved TGForum is introducing a new User Photo Gallery. How do you get us your photo? Use the form below to upload your photo. After it’s approved (no explicit photos will be approved) it will appear in the User Photo Gallery which you will be able to access from the Members Directory pull down menu. (Only logged in members will be able to see the link to the Gallery. Max. size 300MB.) So go ahead and upload a photo of you looking pretty and give us a day or two to add it to the Gallery.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.
Submit a photo for our User's Photo Gallery. No nude or explicitly sexual photos will be added to the Gallery. Maximum file size 300 MB.

 


