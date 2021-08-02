Introducing the TGF User Photo Gallery
In prehistoric times (the 1990s) TGForum made a practice of presenting photos of TGF users. (Like those ladies pictured above.) Editor Cindy Martin would create pictorials using photos sent in by TGF subscribers. Now that the technology has improved TGForum is introducing a new User Photo Gallery. How do you get us your photo? Use the form below to upload your photo. After it’s approved (no explicit photos will be approved) it will appear in the User Photo Gallery which you will be able to access from the Members Directory pull down menu. (Only logged in members will be able to see the link to the Gallery. Max. size 300MB.) So go ahead and upload a photo of you looking pretty and give us a day or two to add it to the Gallery.
