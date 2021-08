Spread the love















In the dusty halls of the TGForum Archives there are to be found many pictures of the female impersonators of days gone by. In the 1990s TGF editor Cindy Martin put together photos to create pictorials of those long ago stars. Here are just a few.

Coccinelle Image 1 of 6

Category: History, Transgender History