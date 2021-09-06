Spread the love















A dear friend sent me a YouTube video a few days ago, a TED talk given by Carolyn Myss called “choices that can change your life”. A vid worth watching.

She covered a lot of information in it but there was one thing that stood out for me as she spoke. It was an affirmation; one that I have used, then had forgotten for a while, and was reminded of in this video. This affirmation has helped me to change my mind so, I thought it worth repeating here for you;

This is my moment.

Science states that we have approximately 60,000 thoughts in an average day; many of them are repeats of memories from past experiences, or future imaginings, and no matter how we slice it, that’s a lot of repetitive thoughts teaching the mind, especially when they are not supportive of you becoming your grandest version!

Since we know one major key to learning anything is Repetition, I for one want to make sure to consciously and intentionally choose thoughts that support the life I want.

I don’t know about you, but I have spent a good part of my life in a seemingly endless cycle of thoughts about the past. Thoughts like “I shoulda done ___-___ instead”, or, “if I could change anything, it would be this or that decision” etc. What’s wrong with you that makes you want to do this anyway? Not, very empowering thinking really. The focus was more on the regret, and blame than on a course correction or plan more directed toward my dreams.

I have also spent countless hours thinking about the future; mostly in the context of fear-based thinking like worry, uncertainty, imposter syndrome, wanting and living in the land of what-ifs.

Also, not super empowering. Bleh!

Thoughts create feelings so if I want to feel happy, I have got to “choose” to think thoughts that support that feeling, consciously and intentionally.

We have a small sign above our clawfoot tub that reads; “The secret to living a happy life, is living in the moment.” It is strategically placed to be seen often (see above paragraph on repetition ?)

This is my moment.

The Life Skill of living in the moment is intentionally and consciously noticing the moment we are in.

Each time I repeat this affirmation, “this is my moment”, I am reminded to pay attention to it, and use it to advance me a little bit closer to accomplishing my dreams.

It is impossible to observe the moment and participate in it when our mind is thinking in the past or future.

We must be focused on the present moment. The hidden gem is that when we are truly engaged in the present moment, giving it all our attention, we are also not giving any attention to the past or future and a bonus is that time seems to stand still when we are truly engaged in the present moment.

We all get to decide what it is we want to create or contribute to the world; first we must create a plan to make a few forward steps, then work that plan by staying an active participant in its creation, while observing each moment to notice if you are on course toward your vision.

When we are off course, it feels bad, unsure maybe or unpleasant; generally speaking, dis-empowering. Ask yourself, doe this feel weakening or strengthening for me?

Make course corrections when required and go again moving towards strengthening things that support the vision.

I am; This is my moment!

Thanks for reading TGForum and thank you for being exactly who you are!

Namaste’

Char

