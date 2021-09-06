Tell Shelley Anne: David de Alba, The Cuban Legend

Spread the love















An interview with David de Alba, The Cuban Legend

David deAlba, born and raised in Cuba, was unique in the female impersonation genre, and a key figure in the drag world of yesteryear. One of the last survivors of the golden era of entertainment, he was a rare and exceptional artist who offered true vocal ability and enormous talent. The legacy of actress and singer Judy Garland, who enjoyed a 40-year career of international stardom, was maintained for many years by de Alba. Not only did de Alba look like and sound like the superstar who died at age 47, he used his own voice onstage. He also owns one of the most vast, rare, and unique Judy Garland and The Wizard of Oz memorabilia collections at his Las Vegas home that has been appraised at thousands of dollars. Known as The Cuban Legend, David started performing Judy’s act in 1965 when he was just a teenager in Chicago. “When I met her (Judy) and told her that I impersonated her onstage, she asked me, ‘Do you like me that much?’” He has received several tributes, including an induction into The Gallery of Greats, for his portrayals of Judy.

I had the distinct pleasure of being invited into de Alba’s home earlier this year. It was like walking into a time capsule. Not only were there all the Garland memorabilia, but that of other well-known Hollywood types and entertainers that de Alba had the opportunity to meet during his vivacious and storied career. And it did not stop with show business items. Dolls, international variations of the Nutcracker, glassware, movie posters and more could be found everywhere I turned.

I hope you enjoy my interview with David de Alba. And if you are into collecting and owning your own memorabilia, David just might want to communicate with you.

TGForum: You are of Cuban descent, so you have those Latin dance moves down pat. Plus, you were fortunate to have parents who supported you, even through difficult times in Cuba and early on in the U.S.

David: As a child in Cuba, I was influenced by the wonderful songs by famed Cuban singers Olga Chorens and Tony Alvarez, husband, and wife, whom I had the pleasure of seeing perform live on CMQ -TV and Radio Progresso annually when my parents Heri, Sr. and Tila, took me to Havana from Camaguey the province where I was born. Of course, I could watch them on television and hear them on the radio the rest of the year and also when they came to entertain at Teatro Principal in my hometown. Many years later I got to perform live for Olga and Tony in Miami. I have to say, they were quite impressed with my impersonations of Olga.

TGForum: How did you come to enter the world of drag entertainment?

David: When I was a teenager in Chicago, during the mid-‘60s, a hairdresser I knew made me up at his home and told me I resembled Judy Garland. So, I developed an act featuring several of Judy’s songs where I would sing over her recordings. I was ultimately labeled in Chicago as “The Male Judy Garland,” and I performed every Sunday at the well-known Chesterfield Club as well as other nightclubs and on local television programs. In addition, I also performed as a male dancer doing Latin and Jazz dances. I must mention, most of the drag performers pantomimed to recordings at that time and even nowadays, so when I came on singing with my own voice that really helped people notice me.

TGForum: How did the opportunity to entertain at Finocchio’s in San Francisco come about?

David: I started to style the very fancy hairstyles on my wigs to most of the well-established performers at the former Finocchio’s, located for 63 years in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood. The word got out to those entertainers who ultimately heard me sing that I also sang. Eve Finocchio, wife of Joe Finocchio, asked me to audition for her and soon after asked me if I wanted to be part of her world-famous night club revue. It was an amazing opportunity, and I did not hesitate saying yes, one bit. I felt like I had it the big time.

San Francisco Tribute to David de Alba

TGForum: You were and still are quite a fan of the fabulous Judy Garland?

David: I was fortunate to see Judy Garland perform three times in Chicago. The last time, in 1968, I got to talk to her after her performance at the Chicago Opera House. Talk about exciting. I was impersonating her and so impressed with her style. So, I guess, the next step was collecting memorabilia that was directly related to her.

TGForum: Through the years now, you collected many items that belonged to Judy. What items do you have? How did you happen to acquire them?

David: When my now, dear, and late partner Paul W. Ryner got together with me in 1971, in San Francisco (he passed in Las Vegas, December 2017 where we were then living). Over the many years we were together, he helped me acquire many Judy Garland items. This included items from San Francisco theaters and at gay lifestyle-owned stores. And of course, we went to the Judy Garland Auction in Southern California, where I purchased a pair of Judy’s purple-colored shoes that she wore in one of her movie scenes in I Could Go On Singing. I also acquired one of her favorite photos from A Star is Born that she had at her Bel-Air home, and it came with an added bonus—a check signed by Judy. In addition, I got a few of her musical arrangements done by her great musical conductor Mort Lindsey, and through different sources I bought rare photo albums including theater programs and other items. To this day, I have an entire room at home devoted to Judy that I call The OZ Room.

TGForum: San Francisco was once a happening entertain mecca. Did you relocate to Las Vegas to seek new entertainment opportunities?

David: It’s a long story. But I came to Las Vegas because I knew that there would have been some new opportunities for me to perform and also eat much cheaper than living in any other state here in the U.S. Those casino buffets were a big draw for me. I got to do many theater presentations in Las Vegas. I was written about many times in The Las Vegas Review Journal and conducted numerous interviews with them. I got to be on local, national, and global television with folks coming from New York, California, and South Africa along with other videotaped interviews conducted by people connected to the arts community. Many of these interviews can still be seen on YouTube. In addition, I have been written about in seven books published in the U.S. and one of those books I am extremely proud to be in is called: San Francisco’s Lost Landmarks, by James R. Smith.

TGForum: I think the drag entertainment scene is quite different today, and not just due to Covid. Your thoughts.

David: The Live Art of Female Impersonation was at its best in San Francisco at the world famous Finocchio Club, in New York at The 82 Club and of course the famed Jewel Box Revue that performed with a full orchestra at theaters around the U.S. But to me, all of the shows I have seen since then, although having lovely costumes and sets, lack the talent of those wonderful performers that I was honored to be a big part of, and drag performers that sang so well with their own voices and did not depend on recordings to lip sync to them.

TGForum: If you could, would you attempt to get back to drag entertainment?

David: Since my dear partner passed and thanks to him filming me all the time, there are so many videos of me on YouTube in concert form. Prior to the pandemic, two live performances at a Spiritism Center on YouTube, and two live presentations at two very nice venues in Las Vegas. One with a full orchestra, but unfortunately, no photos or videos were taken of such performances, so they are lost in time. I did get interviewed a few times at my home before and during the pandemic. But I sure would like to keep performing.

TGForum: For people who do not know you, what is one characteristic that would surprise them (besides the obvious)?

David: Well, it may surprise many people who do not know me personally, that I am not singing to my myself all day long. Throughout my life I have rescued many old and fragile birds and old Chihuahuas and Poms and that I am spiritually oriented to. Although I believe in the Saints and Angels of the Catholic religion, being raised in Cuba, I also practice spiritism which in Spanish we call El Espiritismo.

TGForum: I understand you have several pieces of high-end fem clothing such as dresses and coats that you are looking to sell. Please elaborate.

David: I have so many lovely and unique costumes. Some from my Finocchio Club days and a few others purchased in Las Vegas when I was doing many tribute Judy Garland concerts. I need to part with some of them and just keep a few, but I am not willing to be shipping items all over U.S. or abroad. I need TGF folks who do come to Las Vegas from time to time and who would like to own part of a drag history gone-by for themselves to stop by my very private humble abode and see these items up close and personal. Try them on and see if they fit. Purchasing such items would in essence be a tribute to my legacy that I have left behind and when their friends, who are hip to the drag scene will truly appreciate the history behind such items.

TGForum: How can people contact you to inquire more about performing and your sale items?

David: I can be reached via email.

