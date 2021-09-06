Things I Have Done!
So as not to get repetitive, everything on this list was obviously done while dressed and probably is not a comprehensive list. It is in no particular order. I am doing this list to show those out there who have a fear of being in public what is actually possible. Remember, I have only been doing this for a bit over six month and as you can tell, I have never “passed” and never will.
- Been in a movie, as two separate characters.
- Gotten two separate traffic tickets.
- Gone to traffic court twice (for the same ticket, and won).
- Been to the symphony.
- Had a professional transformation makeover and photo shoot.
- Done photo shoots (having done my own makeup).
- Worked the Space Jam world premier!
- Shopped for anything and everything (including lingerie) in both male and female modes.
- Volunteered significantly for many different organizations, including mainstream charities, community theaters, art museum and many other places.
- Attended conferences and/or group gatherings for those like myself.
- Been an integral part of two separate church congregations.
- Had numerous bridal fittings.
- Had numerous bra fittings.
- Get a haircut at a salon (remove my wig, get the cut, replace the wig).
- Met numerous people at mainstream establishments with whom I have remained friends.
- Taken numerous Sephora makeup classes.
- Had numerous makeovers.
- Been to the beach several times
- Had drinks and meals purchased for me by total strangers.
- Taken cooking classes.
- Attended the theater.
- Attended a murder mystery (alone).
- Crashed a wedding.
- Attended a handful of weddings with a musician friend who was performing (once actually sitting on the side of the altar).
- Had minor surgery.
- Frequent doctor’s appointments.
- Taken hot yoga classes.
- Taken spin classes.
- Worked out at Planet Fitness.
- Gotten a massage.
- Currently am taking improv classes.
- I’ll be adding modeling to the above list!! I have recently been named a runway model for the Ohio Fashion Week 2021 Black Tie Gala!
I am sure there are a few things I have missed, but the point is, if you want to do something, then do it!
I am a finalist to walk the runway in two bridal fashion shows as well.
Now a word from our sponsor.
Love. A simple word. The solutions to all of our problems in the world. I just love this series of photos I took here.
