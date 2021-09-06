Things I Have Done!

Spread the love















So as not to get repetitive, everything on this list was obviously done while dressed and probably is not a comprehensive list. It is in no particular order. I am doing this list to show those out there who have a fear of being in public what is actually possible. Remember, I have only been doing this for a bit over six month and as you can tell, I have never “passed” and never will.

Been in a movie, as two separate characters.

Gotten two separate traffic tickets.

Gone to traffic court twice (for the same ticket, and won).

Been to the symphony.

Had a professional transformation makeover and photo shoot.

Done photo shoots (having done my own makeup).

Worked the Space Jam world premier!

Shopped for anything and everything (including lingerie) in both male and female modes.

Volunteered significantly for many different organizations, including mainstream charities, community theaters, art museum and many other places.

Attended conferences and/or group gatherings for those like myself.

Been an integral part of two separate church congregations.

Had numerous bridal fittings.

Had numerous bra fittings.

Get a haircut at a salon (remove my wig, get the cut, replace the wig).

Met numerous people at mainstream establishments with whom I have remained friends.

Taken numerous Sephora makeup classes.

Had numerous makeovers.

Been to the beach several times

Had drinks and meals purchased for me by total strangers.

Taken cooking classes.

Attended the theater.

Attended a murder mystery (alone).

Crashed a wedding.

Attended a handful of weddings with a musician friend who was performing (once actually sitting on the side of the altar).

Had minor surgery.

Frequent doctor’s appointments.

Taken hot yoga classes.

Taken spin classes.

Worked out at Planet Fitness.

Gotten a massage.

Currently am taking improv classes.

I’ll be adding modeling to the above list!! I have recently been named a runway model for the Ohio Fashion Week 2021 Black Tie Gala!

I am sure there are a few things I have missed, but the point is, if you want to do something, then do it!

I am a finalist to walk the runway in two bridal fashion shows as well.

Now a word from our sponsor.

Love. A simple word. The solutions to all of our problems in the world. I just love this series of photos I took here.

