I was working an event for the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD) here at Penn State (PSU) on Wednesday. It was an involvement fair so students could see the veritable cornucopia of clubs, activities, and services available to them. Among those involved in the involvement fair were fraternities and sororities.

As I was finished my assigned shift, I saw a student come through the door wearing his Letters: a shirt with the Greek letters of his fraternity emblazoned upon them: in this case, Theta Chi. He was proud as punch to be wearing those letters, and I assume he was going to represent his house at their table.

I thought about that. I am still a member of a fraternity, in my case Phi Kappa Sigma (PKS), which I joined in May 1985. I remember how, all though undergrad I was so proud of those letters. After I transferred to PSU, the letters meant more, as they were the top house on campus (in the IFC). I thought about how I represented those letters then, and how they reflected upon me. Then I thought about how letters reflect on us all.

By working at the CSGD table, I represented LGBTQ+, and in a way, as an ambassador for the letters of that acronym of which I identify (L, (B-C?), T). Also, I still represent PKS as an alumnus. I also represent PSU, a world class university recognized all over the, um, world. As a graduate of my undergrad, I have a BS. I also hold an MEd (masters of education), which I can put after my name in formal situations if I wish. In my studies now, I’m working on my dissertation. Having passed my exams, I am an ABD (all but dissertation), and am entitled to put such after my name, but that’s kinda lame. Eventually, I hope the letters PhD can follow my name, which will make me the most over-educated fry cook at Burger King (BK), if they’ll hire me.

In 1990, I worked on a government helicopter project as an editor, and the reference book of acronyms was three inches wide. But I digress.

So. While working for the CSGD representing the LGBTQ+, I am also representing, by my conduct, PSU, PKS, while being an MEd and ABD, and a partridge in a pear tree.

What’s my point? All of us can be broken down into our acronyms. People will judge us by them (CD or TG?) and perhaps have expectations based upon them. As an ABD I’m supposed to have book learnin’. However, in many cases, I’m just a doofus. In my areas of expertise though, I am expected to rule the school. However, the trick is not to let the ABCs of life define you pdq. Be U. That’s enough.

B well.

