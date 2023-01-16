Trans News Now 1/16/23

Spread the love

Dr. Tiffany Najburg is transgender, and practices medicine in Shreveport, Louisiana. Although she changed her name on all of her professional qualifications and licenses after her legal name change, she says she has had trouble getting reimbursed for medical services rendered. The Shreveport Times has this story.

New research found 1.6 million American adults are transgender or nonbinary. Even more young adults are transgender or gender nonconforming, according to Changing America.

The state of California created a Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund in 2020. Last year, they gave the fund money for the first time. This year, the comptroller was instructed to take away $13,000,000 from the fund. It seems that the fund was accidentally given its funding twice, and this is supposed to bring it back to where it ought to be. The Bay Area Reporter has this story.

Mark Pocan of Wisconsin is the head of the Congressional Equality Caucus. Dan Cicilline of Rhode Island was chair in the last Congress, and is now co-chair. You can read about the Congressional Equality Caucus in The Advocate.

When transgender people are misgendered in death, they are erased, according to the 19th.

A federal judge ruled that a Catholic hospital in Maryland discriminated against a transgender man by refusing him a hysterectomy. The story by The Catholic News Agency contains language that does not follow the gender guidelines for most news agencies.

Jasmine Mack, also known as Star, was murdered in Washington, D.C. She is the first transgender murder victim identified this year, although some are not identified as transgender in early police reports. The Advocate has this story.

The Hill took notice of the number of bills aimed at healthcare for transgender youth, and the trend to add in young adults as well.

The bill which would ban conversion therapy in Indiana includes the use of puberty blockers or HRT as banned therapies for youth. Erin Reed has this story.

Republicans in Kansas have proposed a ban on gender-affirming health care for minors. The ban is unlikely to be signed into law by the governor. This story comes from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Alabama officials, in arguing the case for their state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors, asked doctors to give them the medical records for all youth who are receiving gender-affirming care in the state. There are worries about how the state might use this information, as AL.com notes.

In Iowa, there is a bill which would require parents to give permission before their child could change gender at school. This story comes from The Advocate.

It did not take long for the decision by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in the Drew Adams case to get cited in another decision. Judge Roy Altman lifted a stay on Florida’s ban on transgender athletes, and said that the stay was not in keeping with their recent decision on the use of restrooms by transgender students. This story comes from WFSU.

In Caldwell, Idaho, a school board meeting devolved into a giant mess when protesters from both sides argued a new policy regarding transgender students. This story comes from them.

There is a shortage of low-cost testosterone in Mexico. Trans men in the southwestern U.S. have been going to Mexico to get their testosterone, and suddenly, it’s not there. Global Press Journal reports that some trans men have been forced into medical detransition due to the shortage.

Transgender boxer Patricio Manuel says that the World Boxing Council’s proposed new division for transgender boxers is “dehumanizing.” This story appears in them.

A meme is going around which says that when a trans woman’s tomb is unearthed, the body will be identified as male. The meme is talking of the distant future, after flesh and tissue have presumably dissolved, leaving bones alone. But, the bones are not always easily gendered, and could quite possibly be considered “inconclusive” of the gender of the individual, according to a story in PinkNews.

Dylan Mulvaney is showing off her facial feminization surgery on Instagram. The surgery is too recent to show final results, but she is showing herself in the bandages, and telling of the experience. She wrote, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” and added, “I still need 2-3 weeks before I’m back at it if that’s OK.” PinkNews has this story.

Emma D’Arcy always felt that it was necessary to present as female to get work as an actress. Emma is admitting to their nonbinary identity, and is now appearing in House of Dragons. This story comes from them.

Online trolls are trying to make fun of the British Library, for having a gender-neutral toilet, next to a ladies’ room. It turns out that what they are referring to as “gender-neutral” is the handicapped restroom. PinkNews has this story.

Maryam Said is a nonbinary folk singer and songwriter who appears under the name Poolblood. They are profiled by them.

Shangela, Eureka O’Hara, and Bob the Drag Queen are touring the U.S. for the third season of their HBO show, We’re Here. Out Traveler has this story.

British Prime MInister Rishi Sunak says he is “concerned” about how the reform of Scotland’s gender recognition act could impact the rest of the country. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wasted little time in responding to Prime Minister Sunak’s statements about the Scottish Gender Recognition Act reforms. This story comes from PinkNews.

A story in The Guardian reports that the United Kingdom’s government is talking of compiling a list of countries whose gender laws it respects, with the intent to expedite gender recognition for people from those countries. Such a list could create a “trans travel ban,” according to some.

Robert Wintermute is a professor of human rights law at King’s College, London. When he was invited to speak at McGill University in Montreal, he drew protests, because of his anti-transgender views. He claimed that the protests proved his point, as the protests caused the cancellation of his talk. This story is in The Daily Mail.

The United Nations group UN Women has been sticking up for the rights of transgender women. TERFs, obviously, disagree with them about this. The disagreement has caused the United Nations to receive a great deal of backlash from uninformed observers. PinkNews has this story.

Transgender people in Kenya have never had it easy, but right now, they are in even more danger following the murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba last week. Reuters has this story.

The Reverend Donnie Anderson, a transgender minister, is running to be the head of the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus. This story comes from The Providence Journal.

Talia Avrahami is a transgender woman who, until recently, was a teacher at an Orthodox Jewish school. She has not only been fired, but also has been expelled from her synagogue. She has found another synagogue which has accepted her, according to them.

LGBTQ Nation reports that some conservative parents are hiring “deprogramers” to talk their children out of “gender and race ideology.”

Suppose you held a protest and nobody came. That is pretty much what happened to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. She held a rally on the grounds of the Capitol which would protest “gender ideology,” which she and some invited guests promoted on Twitter. The number of people who showed up to join the rally was very unimpressive, according to them.

