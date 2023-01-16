Chapter 32 — Shopping and Dates

Spread the love

Bill showed up Friday evening at about 7:30. I put my hair in a high ponytail and wore designer jeans, a tank under a pink button-up blouse that was buttoned just over halfway up, and sandals. I carried a sweater. He had on a cotton ecru dress shirt, khaki slacks, and blue blazer. Movie theaters seemed not to have changed much over the years. The seats seemed more comfortable, and the pictures clearer and sound more alive, but the floors were still disgusting with sticky spilled soft drinks and who knows what else. Bill put his arm around me during the movie, and I leaned into him. After the movie, Bill asked, “Savannah, do you like Mexican food. There’s a great hole-in-the-wall place a block or so from here.” I said, “Let’s go.”

Bill reached down and held my hand as we walked. I have no idea when the last time I walked holding someone’s hand other than my Mother, Father, and Gwen’s when I was little. I felt safe. The front part of the Mexican restaurant was packed. The owner/chef came out and shook Bill’s hand. Bill introduced me as Senorita Thomas.

“My friend, she is so beautiful.” I thanked him, and he led us to an open table in the back. I order chicken enchiladas, and he ordered something in Spanish I didn’t understand. I tried my best not to eat too many of the delicious salsa chips. During dinner, Bill asked me so many questions about my family and life. I couldn’t keep from looking into his blue eyes and stumbled through my thoughts since I was so entranced with his eyes.

“What a fun evening. I loved it, Bill. Thank you.” Back at my condo, I asked Bill, “Would you like to come in for a glass of wine?”

“I’d love to, and you are so hard to say no to, Savannah. I’ve had a long hard week at trial and need some rest. Please, I hope you are not offended.”

“Of course not. You have an open invitation. Are we still on for the morning, or do you wish to stay home and rest?” He kissed me on the cheek.

“I don’t think I could spend a day not seeing you, Savannah .” My heart started beating fast and swelled when I heard that. I kissed him on his cheek, and he turned and kissed mine. I touched my cheek, where he kissed it as he walked away.

“See you in the morning, Savannah .”

It seemed like he just left. He picked me up at 9:45. I braided my hair into a ponytail and wore mid-rise jeans again, Skechers, and a white long-sleeve Gap T-shirt and carried a denim jacket. We headed to the mall and ended up at Neiman’s and headed to the men’s department. “Mr. Comings!” A cute young saleslady approached us, and they hugged.

“Savannah, this is my saleslady, Andrea. She always makes me look good.” We said Hi to each other.

“Do you have anything to pick up?” Andrea asked.

“No. I need one or two more formal ties. My old one is getting worn out from tying it so much. Oh, Andrea led us to the men’s formal wear section and handled him a couple of ties. I didn’t think tuxedo ties had so many options. I knew they had different colors, but there were so many options. Bill asked me to choose the two ties. Andrea asked if there was anything else. “I don’t require anything at the moment but these, but can you help Miss Thomas with some ball gowns, cocktail dresses?”

“Certainly, I’d love to.”

“Bill, I can’t accept these.”

“Savannah, I want every man who sees you have weak knees like you make mine. It is my treat. Don’t worry.” I smiled.

“You are in great hands with Andrea, Savannah. I’ll be back. I am going to take this bag of shoes to the Nordstrom shoe shine. Two fifty a pair. Best deal in Chicago. Right, Andrea?” She nodded affirmatively.

“Bill is one of my best customers. He is in for suits, shirts, and neckties, whatever. Miss Thomas, you are about a size?”

“Zero, petite,” I answered. Andrea seemed to scrutinize me over from head to toe.

Bill showed up about an hour and a half later and brought us all coffee from Starbucks.

I was in the dressing room, zipping up a gown, and had a huge smile when I heard Andrea tell Bill to sit down because I was about to make his heart stop. I tried on seven gowns and four cocktail dresses for Bill. I was there for over 3 hours and starving. Andrea had all the gowns and dressed, hanging the order I tried them on. Bill pointed to the same dresses I liked.

“She’ll take these gowns and these dresses. Get her some shoes, bags, and a wrap if she needs them.”

“Bill!” He put his finger up to my lips to hush me.

“Don’t worry.” Another one and a half hours with the tailors.

“Hungry?”

“No. I’m starved. Can we come back for the shoes and wraps? I’m about to faint from lack of food.”

“Miss Thomas, they will be ready Tuesday, after four.”

We headed upstairs. I had a sandwich, a few chips, and iced tea in Neiman’s Tea Room.

“Bill, you are so gracious and generous, thank you.”

Bill reached over and held my hand. “I like you, Savannah. I want to spend as much time with you as I can squeeze out of every day.” I squeezed his hand back.

“I’d love that too, Bill.” With a big heartwarming smile. He insisted we go back for the shoes and wraps today. When finished with those purchases, we headed to leave. I stopped as be pasted the women’s intimate section and looked at some bras.

“$80! Why do they cost so much?”

“How much does one of your good silk neckties cost? $100.00?” He nodded, yes.

I educated Bill. I picked up a cheaper bra than the one he was examining. “First, they are all hand made. Look here.” I showed the differences between them. The material between the cups and how they were sewn, the straps’ comfort, and if there were metal or plastic fasteners. How the straps connected to the bra, and all the cute features like lace.

“How long do they last?” I told him maybe 100 wearings. He shook his head in disbelief. “How many do you own, Savannah .”

“Never enough.” I hung the bras back on the rack, and we left.

“It’s late afternoon, Savannah. You mind with we skipped dinner tonight. You must be exhausted. Next weekend.”

“I am tired. Sure. I’d love to see you next weekend.”

At my front door, Bill kissed my cheek again. I pulled him back and put my arms over and around his broad, muscular shoulders and neck, stood on my toes, and gave him a sensual kiss on his lips.

“That is the sweetest kiss that I have ever had in my life, Savannah. I already can’t wait to see you again in those gowns.” He kissed me on my lips and left with a content smile on his face.

I sat down and reminisced about the day and looked forward to seeing Bill again.

Next: Events.



