Kandi is Joy. Why?

Please forgive the third person here. I am not a fan of using the third person, but I do so here to differentiate between Kandi and me, the male me, the everyday me.

Why do I find being Kandi so joyful? So happy?

One can say that when I am her, I am in the gender I was meant to be. And maybe there is some truth to that.

But is goes beyond that.

People are drawn to Kandi. Don’t know why, but it is true. Her smile fills a room. Why is that?

Well, Kandi doesn’t have to go to work. She doesn’t have to deal with a boss, customers, the general public.

Kandi has no bills. She goes shopping and I have to cover the damage.

She has no lawn to cut. She has no house to maintain. She has no children to worry about. She has no significant other/spouse/etc. She is generally without any daily relationship, so she is free to be selfish if she wishes.

Kandi has no responsibilities, none. So, of course, she is happy. She has found a way to rise above the drudgery of life.

She doesn’t pay taxes. She doesn’t deal with automotive maintenance. She doesn’t have to deal with a truck. She doesn’t need to update the house.

Kandi has no alarm clocks. She gets to dress really pretty. She gets compliments. She is shown love. She has no worries. No wonder, I love her! She has the world by the . . . well you know.

She doesn’t care about the future, her life is rainbows and lollipops. She is the person everyone wants to be, untethered from the world as we know it.

She is an actress. She is a model. She gets so much love here at Kandi’s Land. She should never complain.

Kandi is joy . . . of course she is! She is living in an alternate universe. Me, the world weighs me down. Kandi is my escape from everything that bothers me.

Finally, Kandi is a gift I was given. Thank you whoever made this possible. You have given me an island, a shelter in a storm. Thank you, I need that!

