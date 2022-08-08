Trans News Now 8/8/22

Spread the love

The movie They/Them was released on Peacock on Friday. Theo Germaine talked to them about the film, and about being a non-binary actor.

Mason Alexander Park is another non-binary actor. They just got cast in the Netflix series The Sandman. Pride magazine has an interview with the actor.

A new study found in the journal Pediatrics countered the claim that the increase in children and adolescents are identifying as transgender because of “social contagion.” This study runs contrary to the “rapid-onset gender dysphoria” theory of Dr. Lisa Littman, which is the basis for Abigail Shrier’s book Irreversible Damage. The study also disputes the idea that youth are identifying as transgender or gender diverse because of the social stigma associated with a minority sexual orientation. NBC News has this story.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Trans History Month. You can see the announcement, along with events, at the mayor’s web site.

Adelle Bailey was found dead in a mine shaft in Australia in 1995, 17 years after she was last seen alive. Police there have a new lead that she might have been killed by a serial killer. It turns out that there was some mention of it earlier, but police never followed up on it. PinkNews has this story.

A federal judge ruled that West Virginia must include transgender health care as a part of its Medicaid program. This story comes from Yahoo.

A federal judge recently blocked the Biden administration’s guidance on Title IX. An article in The 19th shows that this is part of a larger attack on LGBTQ rights.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just suspended a state attorney for “neglect of duty,” because he signed a letter saying he would refuse to enforce a ban on transgender surgery. He also signed a letter which said he would refuse to enforce a ban on abortion. The Hill has this story.

The Miami Herald has a video story about a protest against the Florida State Board of Medicine meeting to discuss restricting gender-affirming medical care to minors.

The Florida state Board of Medicine held its meeting on Friday, and agreed to take steps which could result in a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. They also advanced a proposal for a 24-hour waiting period before a doctor could prescribe transgender medicine. This story comes from Politico.

The Human Rights Campaign has an article refuting various lies used to support the denial of gender-affirming care.

Angelica Ross will star in a limited run of the musical Chicago. She is the first transgender female to be cast in that show. The Today Show has this story.

Sixteen state Attorneys General are suing Florida, saying that that Florida’s Parental Rights In Education act causes national harm and is unconstitutional. This story comes from them.

A school district in Oklahoma is requiring parents to sign a “biological sex affidavit” before their child is allowed to play school sports. The district says that other districts will be coming out with forms soon. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

The parents of an 8-year-old, who will be entering third grade, have filed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new bathroom and locker room law. The law allows people to sue school officials if they allow any person to use a restroom or locker room that does not match the person’s “biological sex.” This story comes from CNN.

In a battle of competing headlines, Sports Illustrated says, “Triathlon Board Says Transgender Women Can Compete In Events,” while PinkNews says, “Trans Women Face Harsher Rules To Compete In Triathlon After Sports Bosses Vote For New Policy.” The truth is in between. The new policy allows transgender women to compete under stricter rules for eligibility.

A transgender cyclist was stripped of a silver medal she won at the USA Cycling Elite Track National Championships last week. It appears that either the governing body changed its rules of transgender eligibility retroactively, or the officials running this race did not enforce the current rules of the group. This story comes from them.

Hari Nef has landed the role of Candy Darling, in a biopic of the member of Andy Warhol’s group. This story comes from them.

Warner Brothers this week announced that the movie Batgirl was cancelled, despite being nearly complete. It would have featured Ivory Aquino as Batgirl’s transgender roommate, Alyshia Yeoh. PinkNews has this story.

PinkNews has a story about Donna Persona, a trans elder who is the subject of a new documentary that is getting limited distribution.

Yasmin Finney said this week that she would love to be a trans Bond girl. The Advocate has this story.

Juno Dawson took time off from a writing retreat to talk to PinkNews about her new Young Adult book series Her Majesty’s Royal Coven.

Jay Leno talked to Bill Maher about why he stopped doing transgender jokes. LGBTQ Nation has the conversation from Bill Maher’s podcast Club Random.

A new television series Road to the Runway will feature transgender contestants competing for a modeling contract. The Advocate has this story.

A casting call described a new “reimagining” of the musical Cats, set in the ballroom scene. You can find this story in them.

PinkNews reports that some parents of transgender children find closure in the announcement that the Tavistock and Portman clinic will close.

A draft report from the office of the Attorney General of California finds that transgender people were four times more likely to be stopped for “reasonable suspicion.” LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Why don’t we have a definitive movie about Stonewall, showing the transgender women of color who started it, rather than the white-centric version that we have? That question bothers Juan Barquin, who writes about it in them.

