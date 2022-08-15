Twit Awards for the Week 8/15/22

Spread the love

The National Review continues its drift towards the right on cultural issues with an article titled, “Is the Tide Turning on the Transgender Debate?” They present evidence that public opinion does not favor the acceptance of transgender people, while conveniently failing to mention that polling over time has shown a move towards acceptance, not a rejection. They also mention the actions of politicians, while failing to mention that not all acts by politicians show the popular will. For wishful thinking, and for cherry picking the evidence, The National Review gets a Twit Award.

An article in The Daily Mail notes complaints that the American Academy of Pediatrics are not allowing debate by members on their policy on gender-affirming care for minors. The policy is driven by peer-reviewed papers, and the papers are based on evidence. Opponents of the policy misinterpret old evidence, if they look at any evidence at all. As a recent peer-reviewed article points out, the idea that transgender children “grow out” of it is false, being trans is not a “fad,” and young people with a minority sexual orientation do not find it easier to express a new gender identity. For siding with people who have a political complaint with bad evidence, The Daily Mail gets a Twit Award.

Senator Marco Rubio introduced an amendment to the omnibus spending bill which would limit participation in federal pregnancy programs to “biological females.” The problem with it is fairly obvious–the term “biological females” refers to transgender men as well as cisgender females. For showing his prejudice and for showing a lack of intelligence, Marco Rubio gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Nikki Haley went on against “woke culture in our schools wanting our kids to decide their gender.” She went on to briefly mention women’s sports before saying, “I look at the fact that we’ve got our military focused on gender pronoun classes.” This was in response to a question about why she might want to run for president. Polls still say that most Americans do not personally know someone who is transgender. For backing the side of prejudice, and for ignoring the many other problems in the nation to focus on such a small and divisive issue, Nikki Haley gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

A new report from the Human Rights Campaign and the Center for Countering Digital Hate shows that Twitter and Facebook are failing to enforce their “community standards” to prevent online bigotry. For selective enforcement, for not living up to their promises, and for permitting bullying, Facebook and Twitter get a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

