Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Gender Confirmation Surgery (But were afraid to ask)

Pssssst, hey, you wanna know a secret? I had gender confirmation surgery (GCS) on February 25th. Bet you’re curious about what it’s like, huh? It’s really cool. Now I have my very own vagina. It’s something that I’ve always wanted. I believe about 15% of the individuals who identify as transgender have GCS, so we are in the minority and the decision to become an organ donor is a deeply personal one. Hmm, I wonder what they did with my testicles? No tellin’.

So anyway, there are certain juicy little secrets about vaginoplasty that you won’t read about in the brochures. Post-op transgender women tend to be cagy about the intimate little details and the secrets that I am about to divulge to you are given on a need to know basis. You want the truth? You can’t handle the truth. Alright here goes.

Interesting Fun Fact #1 – You cannot see your labia and vagina without a mirror. You can feel it and you, as the proud owner of a brand-new vagina will instinctively know where it is, but you can’t see it.

Interesting Fun Fact #2 – No one really knows what a vagina is supposed to look like. Therefore, every vagina is beautiful. As the proud owner of a new vagina you will instantly bond with your new vagina. And the moment your surgeon pulls the 30 or so yards of packing from your vagina, they will hand you a mirror so you can see your new vagina. Congratulations, it’s a girl!

Interesting Fun Fact #3 – Your surgeon will immediately christen your new vagina with your new dilators. After a little bit of clean up, your surgeon will lube up your dilator and insert it to check your depth. You’ll probably get a set of three successively larger hard-plastic slightly curved dilators with dots on them for measuring your depth. All in an attractive carrying case.

Interesting Fun Fact #4 – You and your dilators will be spending a lot of time together. Initially, your surgeon will want you to dilate four, or in some cases, five times a day. Each session takes about half an hour.

Interesting Fun Fact #5 – You’ll be buying surgical lube by the case. I go through a 4-ounce tube of lube every two days or so. Are we having fun yet?

Interesting Fun Fact #6 – It’s use it or lose it. As your new vagina heals, you can decrease the frequency of your dilating. But, you must dilate at least once a day for the rest of your life, or it will begin to close up and you’ll lose depth. Note that you can substitute sex for your daily date with your dilator. Vaginas are like expensive yachts. They’re a lot of fun, but there’s a lot of upkeep.

Interesting Fun Fact #7. The new plumbing works. For about a week after vaginoplasty, you’ll be catheterized until your surgeon removes the packing from your vagina. Soon you and your new shorter urethra will be answering the call of nature. Guess what? You’ll be learning how to pee all over again. It’s a bit messy at first, but don’t worry, you’ll get the hang of it.

Interesting Fun Fact #8 – The electricity works. Your surgeon will transform the head of your penis into a clitoris. Yes Virginia, trans women can experience orgasms. Don’t ask me how they do it, but your surgeon takes the nerve endings from the tip of your penis and fashions them into a clitoris. It’s far smaller, but very sensitive. Oh yeah, Thatswhatimtalkinabout!

Interesting Fun Fact #9 – You are never too old for vaginoplasty. Some of us wait for various life events to pass before we transition, so we can take care of those we love. While surgeons will often refuse to operate on smokers or individuals who are obese, you can medically qualify for CGS well into your seventies and even into your eighties if you are healthy enough. It’s never too late to realize your dreams.

