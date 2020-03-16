Diary of a Crossdresser — Sweet Memories

Spread the love















Today in these very special moments of life I remember my beginnings when I was a closet trans a long time ago. To contextualize a bit, Trans de Closeth are men that they like to live their femininity by dressing as women, and to live for a short time, day-to-day experiences, like going out for a drink, meeting other trans de closeth.

But this is a need that is lived in hiding, since many closet trans are afraid of being discovered and losing their families or partner for this desire.

Returning to my story, in these moments of emotional conflict for many people, I am sitting on a rainy afternoon remembering how I got here and became by present self. I remember when I would lock myself in my room with my television on and put on makeup. How every single moment in my room was a transformation experience and showed my subtlest side reflected on my YouTube channel. How I motivated my closeth mates to explore their finer side in the real world and not hide in conformity with anonymity.

Afterwards, this desire gradually came out into the real world, going out in shopping malls, taking public transport, to the point of making presentations for bars or theatrical monologues in cultural centers.

Many talk about what it is to be LGBTI, but many forget the closet trans, their needs and their experiences. Among their basic needs, they just want to see their feminine side come to life from time to time, even if it is one day a week.

It has been more than two years since I stopped being a closet trans to become a transformational artiste, but in my heart I am still a closeth trans.

The Katherine

En Española

Princesas de la Noche – Diario de una Cross Dresser – Dulces Memorias

Hoy en estos momentos tan particulares de la vida recuerdo mis inicios cuando era una trans de closeth ya hace un tiempo muy largo. Para contextualizarlas un poco, Trans de Closeth se le dice a los hombres que les gusta vivir su feminidad vistiéndose como mujeres y vivir por un tiempo corto , experiencias del día a día, como salir a tomar algo, reunirse con otras trans de closeth.

Pero esto es un gusto que se vive en la clandestinidad, ya que muchas trans de closeth les da temor ser descubiertas y perder sus familias o relación de pareja por este gusto.

Retomando ya mi relato, en estos momentos de conflictos emocionales de muchas personas , estoy sentanda en una tarde lluviosa recordando mi presente y el como llegue a este. Recuerdo cuando me encerraba en mi cuarto con mi televisor encendido y me maquillaba. El como cada momento a solas en mi cuarto era una experiencia de transformación y mostrar mi lado mas sutil reflejado en mi canal de YouTube. El como motivaba a mis compañeras de closeth a explorar su lado mas sutil en el mundo real y que no se escondieran en la conformidad del anonimato.

Despues este gusto fue saliendo al mundo real poco a poco, salir en centros comerciales, tomar transporte publico hasta llegar al punto de hacer presentaciones para bares o monologos teatrales en centros culturales.

Muchos hablan de lo que es ser LGBTI, pero muchos olvidan a las trans de closeth, sus necesidades y sus vivencias. Entre sus sencillez, solo quieren ver su lado femenino cobrar vida de vez en cuando, así sea un día a la semana.

Ya han pasado más de dos años que deje de ser una trans de closeth para convertirme en una artista transformista, pero en mi corazón aun sigo siendo una trans de closeth.

The Katherine

