An interview with . . . Lia Zero

Growing up in the metropolitan city of Chicago, young Lia Zero was exposed to a variety of theatrical performances and art galleries. She was also constantly curious about how things work and how they are put together. These two things led her to become involved in the technical side of the theatre world. Zero earned her BFA in Technical Theatre from the University of Illinois and her MFA in the same field from the University of Arizona. She went to work at the University of Alabama, managing the theatre scenery shop and teaching college students technical skills needed to bring a theatrical production to the stage. While working at the University of Alabama, Zero also became a student and earned a BS in Electrical Engineering. She began building furniture and art pieces for charity art auctions in her spare time. This led to the idea to start her own studio using the skills she learned from her theater work. Subsequently, she left her job of 10 years with the university, moved to the east coast, and started her gender transition. Since then, she has begun her nontraditional woodworking studio, Artfully Functional, and become involved in the local art scene. Recently, her artistic endeavors have started to include experimenting with fashion and modeling. She uses her status as a transgender female artist to expose others to the issues of gender non conformance and bias.

TGForum: Let me get right to it. You are a post-op transgender female. You always wanted to be a woman?

Ms. Zero: For me, that is a tricky question to answer. Growing up in a conservative area and going to a parochial school, I was socialized into the male role, and I was not exposed to many queer concepts. I did not understand the concept of the gender spectrum or how gender and sexuality were two different, unconnected things. When I went to college and was exposed to a wider queer community, I began to learn. In hindsight, yes, some hints and clues pointed to my struggles with gender as a younger person. Still, it took a long time for me to understand and come to terms with that, and even longer to decide to do something about it. It was my early 30s before I made the conscious decision to work towards becoming the woman I am today.

TGForum: What has your journey entailed?

Ms. Zero: My trans journey has been filled with many little steps, successes, and challenges. Making the initial decision to explore my feminine side was probably the toughest step and the most important. I was forced to be honest with myself (and my wife) and admit to what made me feel happy and fulfilled.

I started experimenting at home with dressing more feminine, practicing makeup, and growing my hair out. I knew I was heading in the right direction. Eventually, I started pushing my comfort zone by leaving the house while female-identified. The first time I was out and about as Lia was equally terrifying and immensely satisfying. This early experimenting with gender helped me realize that identifying as female was what made me happiest, and I had to pursue it as much as possible. My transition eventually took on a life of its own. I was still nervous and scared, but I knew deep inside I did not have a choice but to follow this path. I had to be who I knew I was.

Making the decision to transition medically was my next step. I was fortunate to have a support system that allowed me to pursue this. I discussed my desire to transition with my doctor, and he helped me navigate the system to begin making that a reality.

What followed was many doctor visits, therapist visits, lots of paperwork, and lots of research into precisely what I was getting myself into. Over a span of about five years, I went on hormone replacement therapy, had laser and electrolysis treatments to remove unwanted body hair, and had two surgeries to make my gender expression more in line with my desired gender. I do not think my trans journey will ever be over. I am always working on improving parts of myself or overcoming learned behavior from when I was male-identified. So, while my journey was long, challenging, and still ongoing, I am incredibly happy with where I am right now.

TGForum: Care to share a little about your personal life today?

Ms. Zero: I cannot discuss my personal life without mentioning my wife, Elena. We just celebrated 16 years of marriage, and she has been incredibly supportive of my trans journey over the years. I am not sure I could have gotten through the more difficult moments without her as my close support system. Speaking of support systems, I have only recently come out to my extended family as transgender. I had already come out to friends and the wider world years earlier. It has been challenging for my family to accept the change. However, I value not having to hide who I am from anyone, anymore.

Professionally, I am wearing many hats these days including working on a fledgling custom furniture business, being an artist, creating content online, and taking an active role in the trans community. Before my transition, I was involved in the technical theatre world for many years, which helped shape my interests today.

TGForum: You are one of the few people I have interviewed for TGForum who are willing to help other gender nonconformists in their journey. Do people actually reach out for your guidance? For those seeking a transition role model, you are one of the people they need to communicate with.

Ms. Zero: However one chooses to explore the gender spectrum, it is so important to have a support system. For many, this support system includes people they chat with online.

I am very open about being transgender (online and offline), and I chat with many individuals at all different stages in their explorations. Sometimes people have specific questions about a part of my transition or are looking for recommendations on dealing with a particular situation. Often, however, they just want to chat with someone who understands what it is like to question their assigned gender identity, someone who helps them feel validated.

When I was in my early days of transitioning, I was one of those asking questions and looking for validation online. Some of those folks I chatted with were incredibly helpful on a practical and emotional level. I enjoy being able to give back to the community by helping others as I was once helped.

TGForum: Among your many artistic talents is that of a furniture designer. Share a little about your unique and beautiful designs you have created within the Artfully Functional studio.

Ms. Zero: I have always been interested in how things are designed and put together (my earliest memories are playing with Legos). My formal training is in technical theater, which involves a lot of engineering and building scenic elements for productions. I eventually started using the skills I learned in the theater to make furniture and art pieces for my home. Once I left the theater, I decided to create the Artfully Functional studio. I started building unique pieces to display in the local art scene. Another part of my background is electrical engineering. I love designing pieces that integrate lighting or other technical elements. I am currently growing my brand and experimenting with different ideas.

TGForum: You also refer to yourself as a fashionista. Which fashion designs interest you most?

Ms. Zero: Celebrating feminine fashion was a huge part of my gender journey. When I identified as male, I almost always wore the same thing every day, black jeans and black t-shirt. Exciting, I know. Years after starting my transition, fashion continues to inspire and affect me. I love big, bold patterns and big, bold colors. I adore unique pieces that stand out from the typical ones. Building an outfit from disparate parts can be challenging, but I love finding a look that speaks to me.

TGForum: Is there a particular fashion designer you admire and follow?

Ms. Zero: Oh, that is a tricky question to answer. More than individual designers, I tend to follow the big fashion houses: Dior, Chanel, Prada, et al., as well as some of the typical fashion magazines, blogs, and shows. I know what I like when I see it, and I am always saving images from a wide variety of sources for future inspiration. I am also quite interested in the unique fashion coming out of what is referred to as the fast fashion industry. Controversy aside, some of the most interesting designs I have worn were by young first-time designers working in this industry.

TGForum: Modeling is another of your passions. Do tell.

Ms. Zero: Before I transitioned, I never enjoyed having my photo taken. However, as my gender transition progressed, I started documenting the changes I went through with photos. I realized I really liked being in front of the camera. This went well with my interest in fashion, and I always love having photos taken of myself wearing something interesting.

As time went by, I discovered I received a lot of positive validation from sharing my photos online. This led me to explore some amateur modeling, for fun and profit.

TGForum: I love the skirt you are wearing in the photo on lia.fyi. Did you design it?

Ms. Zero: Oh, I wish. While I have some background in sewing costumes for the theater, my fashion aspirations mainly involve putting together an outfit and modeling it. However, I would love to be able to design my own fabric prints. Maybe someday?

TGForum: We have covered furniture design, modeling, and fashion. Your Transgender Woodworker blog is full of personal insights, but most notably about your transition. Kudos to you for being so open, caring and sharing.

Ms. Zero: Thank you. Yes, I enjoy sharing my gender journey as much as I enjoy discussing woodworking design and techniques. My Transgender Woodworker blog started as a way to discuss my transition and furniture design in a fun way.

TGForum: With all your talents and openness about your life I think you need to write and publish a book. Have you given it any thought?

Ms. Zero: I enjoy writing, so perhaps I will write something longer than a blog entry someday. It would help if there were more hours in the day, though.

TGForum: What is the best way for our readers to reach out to you about your furniture designs, transitioning or life in general?

Ms. Zero: The contact form on my Transgender Woodworker blog is a great way to get in touch with me, or through my portal page, www.lia.fyi.

