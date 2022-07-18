Trans News Now 7/18/22

Spread the love

A federal court recently ordered the state of North Carolina to include transgender healthcare in its employee healthcare package. The state treasurer announced this week that the state has complied with that order. The Associated Press has this story.

Last fall, the Department of Veterans Affairs said that those who were given less than an honorable discharge because of their sexual orientation or gender identity would be given an honorable discharge, and with their status change could receive benefits. More than half a year has passed, and this policy has not been implemented, according to The Advocate.

Reuters reports that Republicans in the House of Representatives plan to introduce a bill which would roll back rights for transgender people. The bill has little chance of passing in the current Congress, and even if the Republicans capture the House this November, Senate Democrats would keep it from getting to the floor. That is not even taking into account opposition by President Biden. The point of it seems to be to campaign against Democrats as supporting the “transgender agenda”.

The Duval school district in Florida has dropped some of its support for LGBTQ+ students, and will eliminate an anti-bullying video it used to show. The board cites the Parental Rights In Education law, better known as “Don’t Say Gay.” The Advocate has this story.

In Virginia, an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a high school accidentally involved the release of records of several students not involved in the incidents, including a transgender student. This story comes from Virginia Public Media.

The legal attacks on transgender people, especially young transgender people, has caused a lot of anxiety. People who were just getting to feel better about themselves are now worried that they will be denied the medicine that helps them so much, as them reports.

Dr. Danielle Moyer, a psychologist, and Jenn Burleton, the program director for a transgender healthcare project, gave some tips for parents of transgender children during an interview with KOIN-TV.

Barbra Banda, a cisgender woman who plays soccer for Zambia’s national women’s team, has been told that she cannot play in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament because her testosterone levels are too high. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf vetoed the ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports which passed the state legislature. It is unlikely that the state legislature has the votes to override this veto. This story comes from Fox News.

In spite of the governor’s veto, Pennsylvania has a ban on transgender female athletes. The ban was approved by member of the Hempfield School District, them reports.

The state of Utah is defending its ban on transgender athletes. Lawyers for the state urged a judge to throw out a lawsuit against the ban, saying that since it has not taken effect during a school year yet, no one has been harmed. The Salt Lake Tribune has this story.

British Triathlon announced a change to its nomenclature for one of their already-existing categories. The “female” category will keep its name, while the “male” category will not be called “open.” This is meant to reflect the fact that transgender women are now supposed to compete in this category, if they compete at all. This story comes from ESPN.

Yasmin Finney confirmed that her character on Doctor Who will be transgender. We also know that the character will be named Rose Tyler, though whether this is a new incarnation of a classic character or this is a new character with the same name as a previous companion, it’s hard to say. Out.com has this story.

The Disney Channel will soon have its first transgender character. Juliana Joel is joining Raven’s Home, as the character Nikki, an influencer. This story comes from them.

Transgender author Julia Serano has a new book, Sexed Up, which deals with the sexualization we impose on others. The Advocate interviewed her about it.

Khaled Hosseini, author of The Kite Runner, celebrated his transgender daughter coming out. You can find this story in The Los Angeles Times.

Out.com has a list of the drag queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two.

Have you ever wished you could get dating advice from a drag queen? Well, you can, on Jujubee’s new podcast, Queen of Hearts. This story comes from Out.com.

Attendance at the Trans+ Pride March in London doubled from last year. More than 20,000 people are estimated to have attended, according to them. This comes amid political setbacks for transgender people in Britain.

One possible successor to Boris Johnson, Penny Mordaunt, posted a thread on Twitter about her definition of “a woman.” She did not seem to include transgender women as women. Liz Truss, who as Equalities Minister has ignored transgender people, is also running to lead the Conservative Party. PinkNews” has this story.

PinkNews has the sad story of a transgender woman who committed suicide after almost three years on the NHS waiting list for an appointment at a gender clinic. Her sister writes that this suicide is the result of current political debates and resultant policy.

The E.U. has announced it is suing Hungary over its latest anti-LGBTQ law. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ law seems similar to one in Russia. Legislators in Russia are discussing the possible expansion of that law. This story comes from The Advocate.

This week marked International Nonbinary People’s Day. PinkNews invited Tom Pashby to write of the problems facing non-binary people today in a heavily binary world.

In the latest article attempting to define LGBTQ labels, them defines the term “intersex” and talks about problems that intersex people face.

LGBTQ Nation has the story of the transgender symbol, as well as a few other LGBTQ symbols.

Reddit has banned the terms “groomer” and “pedophile” in reference to LGBTQ people, according to PinkNews.

A transgender male pilot is profiled by the Air Force at AF.mil.

ASCA has released a list of tips for supporting transgender students.

The Advocate reports that Kai Shappley’s family has joined other families that are leaving states where politicians are enacting laws hostile to transgender children.

