Twit Awards for the Week 10/10/22

Elon Musk claims that his transgender daughter was turned against him by “communist” schools and universities. Oddly, he claims to have a good relationship with his other children, who went to similar schools. For blaming others for destroying a relationship which was actually destroyed by his own social conservative and anti-inclusive positions, Elon Musk gets a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

Former President Donald Trump told a rather sympathetic crowd, “No teacher should ever be allowed to teach transgender to our children without parental consult.” What is actually being taught is respect for transgender people, as a part of respect for all people. For promoting ignorance and inequality, and for misrepresenting what is happening, former President Donald J. Trump gets a Twit Award. Yahoo News has this story.

Pakistani Senator Fawzia Arshad introduced legislation to define transgender people as people who “keep one hole for urination.” For attempting to belittle others, and for displaying a shocking lack of understanding of the anatomy of those who are subjects of legislation, Senator Fawzia Arshad of Pakistan gets a Twit Award. This story comes from Vice News.

For the second year in a row, the Conservative Party of Great Britain hosted the LGB Alliance at their party conference. No such equal access was given to any pro-transgender charity. For giving special status to a group whose only purpose is to deny transgender people equal rights, the Conservative Party of Britain gets a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

The Gender Mapping Project stole the work of Erin Reed, taking her map of gender-affirming clinics which operate on informed consent, and turned it into a call to abolish the ability of people to access HRT. The Gender Mapping Project claims it is “dedicated to delivering the truth about what is happening to children and youth,” yet their site contains lies and misinformation, along with ridiculous exaggerations. It also contains the same typos that Erin Reed had on her map, proving that they stole her intellectual property. For misinforming the public, and taking pride in the misinformation, as well as for stealing someone else’s work, and for calling for violence against doctors who provide a legal and life-saving service, The Gender Mapping Project gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

M&Ms introduced a new, purple “spokescandy” for its commercials. The character is supposed to “celebrate what makes us unique,” and “designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity.” She also has a “willingness to embrace her true self.” All of that led some conservative talking heads to conclude the purple M&M is transgender. For showing no limit to their willingness to get themselves upset over the concept that people should be treated with equal respect, the conservatives who overreacted to the new spokescandy get a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

In Vermont, a transgender student who plays on her school’s girls’ volleyball team was bullied by teammates. Without even reaching out to the transgender student, conservative media took the side of the bullies. The coach, after hearing complaints about sharing a locker room with a transgender teammate, told the cisgender students that they can use the locker room after the transgender athlete leaves. That decision led a bunch of conservatives to lose their minds, according to them. For siding with the bullies, and for not reaching out to hear the other side of the story, these conservative news sites get a Twit Award.

Category: Transgender Opinion