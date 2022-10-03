Trans News Now 10/3/22

Spread the love

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby will host a new comedy special featuring genderqueer comedians. This story comes from PinkNews. [Editor’s Note: Gadsby’s Netflix special Nannette is required viewing for queer, gender-queer and anyone who is “different”. Straight people should watch it, too and maybe they will understand. Or not.]

Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider married Genevieve Davis. The Advocate has this story.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation which makes California a sanctuary state for transgender youth and their families. The Hill has this story.

Voters in Cuba turned out in favor of legalizing marriage equality last Sunday, following years of government oppression against the LGBTQ+ community in the Caribbean island nation. Thanks to Shelley Baker for the story.

The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and other major medical groups have joined the suit attempting to stop Florida from preventing Medicaid from covering gender-affirming care for minors. This story comes from WFSU.

Semaj Billingslea, a Black transgender man, was killed in Jacksonville, Florida, this week. The 33-year-old was shot to death. This story comes from them.

Thousands of students at schools across Virginia walked out of school to protest Governor Glenn Younkin’s attacks on transgender students. This story comes from them.

The Advocate has some pointers for how to fight back against anti-transgender school policies.

Kornbread, the drag star, announced that she was diagnosed with an early-stage cancer of the small intestine. She is doing fine, and should be able to beat this with treatment. This story comes from PinkNews.

Oklahoma’s state Senate voted to approve a bill that would deny state funds to hospitals which perform “gender reassignment medical treatment” on minors. The treatments the bill would ban include medical treatments for gender dysphoria and facial surgery designed to help the patient pass, as well as gender confirmation surgery. The Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs has this story.

The Kansas Reflector says, “Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio.” As Governor Laura Kelly runs for re-election, her opponent is making her veto of a bill outlawing transgender athletes an issue, even though there is no evidence that any transgender female has tried out for a girls’ sports team in the state.

A new database keeps track of corporations which make contributions to the election campaigns of candidates who support anti-LGBTQ legislation. The Advocate has this story.

School policies which support transgender children are not only good for the health of those transgender children, they are good for every student. This message from Professor Russ Tomey of the University of Arizona, can be found in a story in WTVF-TV.

The BMJ noticed that the new WPATH guidelines do not have a recommendation for a minimum age at which a patient may start various parts of gender-affirming medical care, including hormones and surgery. The draft that was released in the spring did have age guidelines, but those were dropped in favor of allowing health care professionals to decide when a patient is mature enough.

A new study shows that top surgery produces a dramatic improvement in dysphoria among young female to male patients. CBS News has this story.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras released the video for their new song Unholy. Out.com has this story.

The Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference wants to hear from you! They want to understand the community’s needs from venue, to platform, programming, and more! take a few minutes to fill out a survey on what you would like to see at the Conference and play a major role in the planning process for the next conference. The survey closes October 14th!

The Advocate notes that, while more young trans males are getting mastectomies, breast augmentation surgery for young transgender females is more common that mastectomies.

An article in Forbes tells of ways to finance gender-affirming surgeries.

Transgender teens who receive hormone treatment (including hormones that block either testosterone or estrogen) can suffer problems with bone density. Yale School of Medicine has a story about how to maintain bone density while transitioning.

Two Catholic cardinals said that Catholic hospitals offer medical care to transgender people just as they do to cisgender people. They claim that this suffices to fulfill the spirit of Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act. This story can be found in Vatican News.

A report was circulating that Mermaids was in trouble because they gave away chest binders to “children.” The criticism comes from TERFs, who, in addition to calling adolescents “children,” also claimed that Mermaids was being investigated by the Charity Commission. PinkNews reports that the Charity Commission has denied that there is an investigation.

Georgia Meloni, the leader of a far-right party, is tasked with trying to form a coalition government in Italy. She has expressed opposition to “gender ideology” in the past, according to The Advocate.

Sage Agee reports that being transgender and transitioning has helped him to be a better parent. He writes his story for Insider.

The government of Pakistan has instituted a new telephone hotline for reporting anti-transgender abuse. The AP has this story.

A transgender teacher in the Philippines was shot to death in daylight in a very public area. This story comes from PinkNews.

Virgin Atlantic revealed a new gender-neutral uniform policy. The uniforms look the same, but will no longer be considered a “man’s uniform” or a “woman’s uniform.” Out Traveler has this story.

Twitter has suspended the account of Libs Of TikTok. Unfortunately, there are other, smaller social media sites which will still allow them to get their lies and insults out to the public. This story comes from The Advocate.

Two days after them reported on a map on Google which shows where children’s hospitals have a gender clinic, them reports that the map has been taken down.

Central Oregon’s LGBTQ scene has lost a major figure. Alex Simpson, a.k.a. Deb Auchery, was one of the region’s prominent drag performers. She passed away from diabetes at the age of 30. Learn more about her from the OPB website.

An editorial in Nature suggests that people making policy that governs transgender people should look to the evidence. That seems obvious, yet is apparently is not always happening.

Some churches have been shutting the door on transgender people, while other churches say that scripture does not say being transgender is a sin. NPR has this story.

Vox asks, “What’s so scary about a transgender child?”

