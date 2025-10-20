Spread the love

Conservatives are lauding a new study which they claim shows that fewer teenagers are self-identifying as transgender. However, the “study” only looked at one university and one prep school, ignoring students elsewhere, and the numbers presented were raw, not weighted. For relying on a flawed study to announce such a victory, conservative media gets a TWIT. This story comes from Them.

A new ad from Restoration Of America claims that Abigail Spanberger is “as extreme as it gets” on transgender rights. The ad shows an older boy, shirtless, apparently among a group of girls playing sports, then announces, “Worse? She’s apparently all in on horrifying gender mutilation.” No one is mutilating gender–gender is a mental concept, and as such, cannot be mutilated. Genitalia can be surgically altered, but one’s concept of gender cannot. For hyperbole, and for misuse of language, Restoration of America gets a TWIT. The Advocate has this story.

Grok, Elon Musk’s new AI chatbot on X, has been altered. Earlier, Grok would contradict Mr. Musk’s views on some topics, most notably on transgender issues. Now, in a comment section on the “study” by Eric Kaufmann which we referred to in our first TWIT, Grok agrees that allowing a minor to change gender is “child abuse.” For changing his AI chatboxt to lie and misrepresent in order to echo his warped opinions, Elon Musk gets a TWIT. This story comes from Out.com.

An opinion piece in The Hill compares transgender surgery on minors to “the new lobotomy?” The lobotomy was a surgical procedure which was never able to produce the great results that it claimed. Gender confirmation surgery is producing a great deal of satisfaction with its results, despite the insistent emphasis on “detransitioners,” who are still less than 3% of those who receive the treatment. For exaggerating the opposition to gender-confirmation surgery by comparing it to a practice which never produced the good results that it claimed, and for relying on nothing but his own prejudice against the surgery as a reason for this opinion, author Merrill Matthews gets a TWIT.

