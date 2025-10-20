TNN: Trans News Now – Oct 20, 2025

Spread the love

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a Black transgender activist who had been a participant at the Stonewall riots for civil rights, has died. She was 78. This story comes from Them.

New York City Public Schools are suing the Department of Education for money that is being withheld from the district in a dispute over policies involving transgender students. Erin Reed has this story at Erin In The Morning.

The ACLU is battling a new attempt to install President Trump’s two genders policy on passports. Although a court has insisted that the State Department must issue passports under an applicant’s lived gender and must include a non-binary gender marker of “X,” the Trump administration has insisted on installing a system which only allows “M” or “F” sex designations for passport holders on international flights. PinkNews has this story.

Five suspects in the torture and killing of a transgender man will be swabbed to collect DNA for testing. WHAM-TV has this story.

Police in Arlington, Texas, have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a transgender woman in 2021. This story comes from Hoodline.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law several pieces of legislation which protect the rights of the transgender community, but he refused to sign a law which would require insurers and pharmacists to dispense up to 12 months of hormone-replacement medication at a time. California Healthline has this story.

Among the measures which Governor Newsom signed into law was legislation which seals medical records concerning transgender people. This is important for those who are travelling to California to get gender-affirming care that is forbidden in their home states, especially for minors. This story comes from LAist.

The ACLU has dropped a law suit which aimed to overturn South Carolina’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Given the Supreme Court’s decision on a similar ban in Tennessee, and given how other courts have ruled on similar state bans since that ruling, it is understandable that they feel this case is unwinnable at present. The South Carolina Daily Gazette has this story.

Dinah Yukich is suing the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee over the decision to prevent her from competing in women’s fencing events. She is the first to sue the Olympic and Paralympic Committee, according to The Advocate.

A Wyoming librarian who was fired because she refused to pull LGBTQ books has agreed to a $700,000 settlement to drop her lawsuit. This story comes from Them.

The Ohio state budget contains an amendment which enshrines President Trump’s executive order on the gender binary into law. Because of this, experts tell Them that there will be additional pressure on parents of intersex children to agree to surgery on their child.

She’s The He is a new film in the style of high school comedies, but with a transgender twist or two. In a satire of a Republican talking point, two high school students pretend to be transgender females in order to get access to the girls’ restroom. As the film goes on, one of them starts to wonder if she is transgender. PinkNews has an interview with first-time filmmaker Sioban McCarthy.

Michael O’Flaherty, the Commissioner for Human Rights for the Council of Europe, wrote a letter to the government of the United Kingdom, expressing concerns about the anticipated guidance which would spell out how to handle the rights of transgender people in light of a court ruling on the definition of a “woman.” The letter urges that the guidance avoid “the unsatisfactory situation in which trans people live in an intermediate zone not quite one gender or the other.” This story comes from PinkNews.

Thailand has introduced the first law to promote transgender well-being. The Laotian Times has this story.

NBC has laid off about 150 employees, including several from the newsroom. Those who worked for NBC News Out have been laid off or reassigned, as have employees of NBC BLK, NBC Latino, and NBC Asian America. This story comes from The Advocate.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was honoured with the Voice Of Inspiration Award at Rainbow Labs’ Violet Visionary Awards. The awards are co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to PinkNews.

An article in The 19th* notes that the hyperbole of President Trump and other Republicans calling gender-confirming surgery “genital mutilation” has had a negative effect on efforts to end the practice of so-called “female circumcision” as well as end the practice of performing surgery on the genitals of intersex children before they can express their inner sense of gender.

