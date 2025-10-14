TWIT Awards – Oct 13, 2025

Spread the love

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears is losing the race for governor to Representative Abigail Spanberger, and she is not helping herself. In a recent debate, she responded that firing someone for being gay “is not discrimination.” According to a Supreme Court decision, it is discrimination. For rewriting a Supreme Court decision before the court has agreed to take up a case on the matter, Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears gets a TWIT. The Advocate has this story.

The National Desk has a story about how Democrats are supposedly having a problem because conservatives are celebrating “Real Women’s Day.” As their story points out, “Real Women’s Day” was created in 2023 by Riley Gaines, a swimmer who has been complaining ever since she shared fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. There were four “real women” who finished ahead of her in the race. Even without Lia Thomas, she would not have been a medalist. Moreover, the fake event is designed to acknowledge the accomplishments of “real women with XX chromosomes,” but most “real women” have never had their chromosomes tested, so it is taken for granted that they have XX chromosomes. For observing a fake event created by a publicity hound, and for not noticing how the event assumes who qualifies, all who celebrate “Real Women Day” get a TWIT.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he is initiating an undercover operation investigating “Antifa,” and he cites as a reason “transgenderism.” “Antifa” is not an organization, it is at best a loose idea. He could as easily investigate “conservatism.” “Transgenderism” is not a word to describe a thing, either. For investigating a non-existent entity, and for supporting President Trump’s paranoia, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gets a TWIT. Erin Reed at Erin In The Morning has this story.

Paramount Skydance announced that it is buying The Free Press and installing its founder, Bari Weiss, as a new ombudsman at CBS News. Weiss is described as a conservative-leaning critic of liberal media culture. She is known for giving J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender writings a platform. For hiring someone who has run deliberately slanted stories in her media site to be in charge of overseeing fairness, CBS News gets a TWIT. This story comes from Them.

President Donald Trump this week mocked transgender people while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was seated beside him in the Oval Office. Prime Minister Carney has a non-binary child. For being a bad host, and for not noticing how his comments are both off-topic and badly chosen, President Trump gets a TWIT. The Washington Blade has this story.

