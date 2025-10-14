TNN: Trans News Now – Oct 13, 2025

Spread the love

We reported last week that Representative Abigail Spanberger leads the Virginia Governor’s race by more than ten points, despite Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears using anti-transgender propaganda in the campaign. That still holds. This week, however, Erin Reed of Erin In The Morning reports that a new poll by Christopher Newport University also shows that Representative Spanberger leads when respondents were asked which candidate do they feel would be better able to handle transgender issues.

The ACLU filed a response to the Trump administration’s request for the Supreme Court to issue a stay in the matter of Orr v. Trump, a legal fight over sex designations on passports for transgender and nonbinary people.

This week, a judge in New York upheld Nassau County’s ban on transgender women in women’s sports. However, also this week, an appeals court reversed that order, putting a stay on the enforcement of the ban. NBC News has this story from the Associated Press.

An 11-year-old transgender student was allegedly assaulted at a school in Massachusetts. This story comes from Them.

The Texas Supreme Court is considering how much of the medical records of transgender patients under the age of 18 doctors and hospitals need to hand over to state Attorney General Ken Paxton on request. KERA public radio has this story.

This week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the permissibility of bans on conversion therapy. Specifically, the case is Chiles v. Salazar, regarding the ban in Colorado. The Supreme Court seems likely to strike down the ban, and it seems to be relying on misinformation, according to The Advocate.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Trump administration claims to have evidence of “fraudulent billing practices” by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in regard to their treatment of minors with gender dysphoria.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has refused to comply with President Trump’s demands for a ban on transgender students using the restroom which matches their gender identity. They also refuse to adopt a policy banning transgender athletes, although they do not have any transgender athletes. Erin Reed has this story at Erin In The Morning.

The Lawrence Times reports that there were “no formal complaints about the state’s policy towards transgender students before the Department of Education started threatening to withhold funds.

California Governor Gavin Newson has vetoed a bill which would require schools to have an inclusive view of gender in health education courses. This story comes from The Advocate.

New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler has said that the transgender community is “not an enemy or a threat.” The Advocate has this story.

A new journal article says that the Cass Review “echoes fallacies promoted by anti-trans disinformation.” This story comes from Erin In The Morning, which includes a link to the full paper.

Last week, we reported that Elon Musk is leading a boycott of Netflix over an animated series which has had no new episodes in over two years. This week, Netflix stock is up, and it looks like few people are boycotting the streaming service. Erin Reed has this story at Erin In The Morning.

Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy have a new series, “Monster: the Ed Gein Story.” Ed Gein was a serial killer who inspired fictional characters in Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Silence Of The Lambs. In Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Christine Jorgensen tells Ed that he is not a transgender woman like her, and calls him a “gynephile.” This appears to be a reference to “autogynephilia,” a theory that transgender women are aroused by the thought of having a woman’s body. That theory has been disputed by health care professionals and mental health professionals, but it is still popular among “gender-critical” types, the sorts of people who call us “groomers” and “perverts.” This story comes from Out.com.

Bowen Yang made an appearance on Weekend Update as Dobby the House Elf last week. The point of the sketch was the lampoon J.K. Rowling for her gender-critical views. Out.com has this story.

A new report finds that transgender people in Britain can spend up to a third of their lives waiting for an NHS appointment. PinkNews has this story.

A coroner in Britain has ruled that a transgender teen’s suicide could have been prevented if the wait times for treatment were shorter. This story comes from PinkNews.

A transgender woman in Britain has been charged with “sex assault” and “deception” for not revealing that she is transgender. BBC News has this story.

According to a new poll by Pew Research, more than 9 out of 10 LGBTQ people say that they are out to someone. However, only 31% of transgender people report that they are accepted by their parents.

Another new report finds that 57% of LGBTQ+ people say that they have made major life changes since President Trump’s election. Among transgender and nonbinary people, that jumps to 84%. The Advocate has this story.

The 19th* News reports that President Trump has not always been so concerned about transgender rights, and has not always held the same positions he now advocates.

