TNN: Trans News Now – Oct 27, 2025

U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken, of Oregon, has ruled in favour of schools which chose not to comply with President Trump’s executive order on transgender students. She said that she intends to issue a preliminary injunction forbidding the Department of Education from withholding funding from schools which choose not to comply with the directives on transgender students. Erin Reed has this story at Erin In The Morning.

The University of Arizona and the University of Southern California have rejected President Trump’s demands in regards to restroom use by transgender students. This story comes from Erin Reed of Erin In The Morning.

A federal judge has ordered the Pentagon to restore lessons on race, gender, and identity at schools serving families in the U.S. military. The judge ruled that the order removing those lessons violates the teachers’ First-Amendment rights. The Advocate has this story.

A transgender woman won the right to compete in a powerlifting competition in Minnesota. Her lawyer convinced the judge that banning transgender people is a form of discrimination. This story comes from KMSP-TV,

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia claims that the Department of Justice “reverse-engineered” its claims against gender-affirming care for minors. They call the claims against gender-affirming care “dubious” and “unreliable.” The Advocate has this story.

Federal Judge Louis Guirola Jr. of Mississippi struck down the rule that forbade discriminating against transgender people in health care. This was an interpretation of the Affordable Care Act. This story comes from The Hill.

Mother Jones reports that a judge ruled that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has become a hostile workplace for a transgender employee.

Fenway Health, a clinic for LGBTQ people in Boston, has been hit with protests after it announced that it would stop providing puberty blockers and HRT to patients under the age of 19. Erin In The Morning has this story.

The New York Times and some other outlets report that cis women are getting low doses of testosterone, to replace the testosterone that they lose during menopause. Quispe Lopez, a staff writer for Them and a transmasculine individual, has some advice for those looking to start taking supplemental testosterone.

A new study by the University of Melbourne and Murdoch Children’s Research Institute found that mere months of HRT changed the proteins in transgender women’s blood to match those found in cisgender women’s blood. This molecular change promotes breast growth and can make one less likely to get heart disease. Erin In The Morning has this story.

The book Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe will be coming out with an Annotated Edition next May. The Advocate has this story.

According to a new poll by YouGov, 914 of trans people in Britain do not trust the Labour government. That is not unexpected, given how the Labour government has failed to deliver for transgender people. This story comes from PinkNews.

Imagine holding a march to advocate for transgender rights, and 3,000 people show up. That happened in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, according to the Taipei Times.

Anti-LTBTQ hate crimes have increased in the United State, the United Kingdom, and Europe, according to a study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. Transgender and non-binary people are especially likely to be the victims. The Advocate has this story.

Time magazine has an article on transgender people and their families who have move out of the United States due to the atmosphere surrounding transgender rights.

In an editorial in The Advocate, Darek M. Ciszek argues that teaching tolerance, even beyond what religions accept, is not “indoctrination,” but rather is “protection.”.

