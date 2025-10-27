TWIT Awards – Oct 27, 2025

Spread the love

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the state will punish university professors who “push.. .leftist ideologies.” So, apparently, economics classes need to promote trickle down, even though those theories do not work. Perhaps more to the point, he will go after professors who teach that transgender people exist and that we have a place in history as well as a place in society. For threatening to use the power of the state to punish those who promote ideas not to his liking, and for totally destroying both the idea of Freedom of Speech and the idea of a small, unobtrusive government, Governor Greg Abbott gets a TWIT. The Advocate has this story.

We continue to see conservative outlets like Catholic World Report and the Washington Examiner promote the work of Eric Kaufman. He is beating the drum for the study which allegedly shows that fewer people are identifying as transgender, even though the poll he cites as evidence only polled non-binary people attending five particular universities. For over-reliance on the data holding out on people not included in the data, and for rushing to celebrate the decline of willingness to tell pollsters that one is transgender, these and other outlets get a share of the collective TWIT we awarded last week.

An editorial found in the Christian Post warns of the dangerous trend of “transgender violence.” But the author, Hannah Lape, is not talking of violence against transgender people, who are still experiencing high degrees of danger. She is talking about violence allegedly caused by transgender people. In a few too many of her examples, the violent people whom she cites were questionably transgender at best, but media reports were quick to mention that the person was transgender and not at all fast to mention that the evidence of a transgender identity was found to be less solid. For building an article on a false premise, and for bearing false witness against her neighbour, Hannah Lape and the editors at the Christin Post get a TWIT.

In the news, we have been following the trial in which a group of transgender people are challenging the Trump administration’s policy on gender markers on passports. We have noted that the judge in that case issued an order which temporarily prevents the administration from implementing its policy. Yet, with that order in place, Customs and Border Patrol has reverted to a binary system of gender markers in their software. Airlines are forced to assign international passengers whose passports bear a non-binary “X” as the holder’s gender into either “male” or “female” categories. For not extending the order to cover this situation, Customs and Border Patrol gets a TWIT. This story comes from The Advocate.

This was bound to happen, and it did. A boy in Arizona has run afoul of the state’s ban on transgender females on women’s and girl’s sports teams. Laker Jackson, the student at the center of this, is not transgender, but because of a “clerical error,” his birth certificate lists him as a female. His mother has filed to get the birth certificate corrected, but that correction has not yet been made. Meanwhile, Laker Jackson tried out for the boys’ basketball team, but was told that because his birth certificate lists him as a female, he can only play on the girls’ team. For creating this Kafka-esque situation, the legislators in Arizona get a TWIT. This story comes from Them.

