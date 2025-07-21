TWIT Awards – July 21, 2025

Spread the love

Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLoughlin criticized Judge Amy Baggio for ordering the release of a transgender Mexican woman who is seeking asylum, who has been held by ICE since she left her asylum hearing. The criticized the judge as being “Biden-appointed,” and claimed that the judge “ignores biological reality.” The judge did not refer to the detainee’s gender in the ruling, only referring to her by the initials “O-J-M” or the title “petitioner.” For making this about the petitioner’s gender and not about human rights, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLoughlin gets a TWIT. Oregon Live has this story.

California Governor Gavin Newson was the guest on the Shawn Ryan Show, and again, he agreed with the anti-transgender talking points raised by a podcast host. The transgender topics included transgender athletes, questioning the studies which show that gender-affirming care works the best, and even fake news stories that schools are putting litter boxes in the restrooms for students who think that they are animals. For not knowing the science behind the trans stories, and for not calling out the host’s lack of knowledge, Governor Gavin Newson gets a TWIT. This story comes from Erin In The Morning.

With President Trump receiving a lot of flack about the disappearance of the Jeffrey Epstein client list, Marjorie Taylor Greene has tried to use some classic diversion tactics on X, including drag queen story hour, “naked men dancing in front of children at pride parades.” and “mentally ill men in girls and women’s bathrooms.” For raising lies and insults in an attempt to distract, Marjorie Taylor Greene gets another TWIT. The Advocate has this story.

As we noted in the news, the United Nations released a draft of a report on transgender people. The draft repeats the readily disproven myth that being transgender can be caused by a “social contagion.” This idea came from the research in which the researcher hung out at a website where anti-transgender parents were conversing, and just took the word of those parents for how the children were not expressing transgender feelings until they hung out with transgender people online. The research never asked the children when they first felt transgender. For using heavily disputed research and a paper which has been heavily criticized by the source which published it, the people behind this United Nations draft report get a TWIT. This story comes from Erin In The Morning.

