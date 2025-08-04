TNN: Trans News Now – Aug 4, 2025

Spread the love

More than a dozen state attorneys general have signed on to a lawsuit which accuses the Trump administration of creating an unconstitutional pressure campaign against gender-affirming care. The 19th has this story.

A federal judge ordered President Trump to restore funding to all Planned Parenthood affiliates. Many transgender people receive their gender-affirming care from Planned Parenthood. This story comes from Them.

In Cincinnati, a transgender woman was shot twice. WXIX-TV has this story.

Austin police are investigating the assault of a transgender woman and a bystander who tried to get involved. This story comes from KVUE-TV.

Democracy Forward and the National Women’s Law Center are suing the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, charging that the agency has not been protecting transgender people from employment discrimination since January. The Hill has this story.

This week, a suspect fleeing from police custody took refuge at the “transgender house,” a house across the street from the Westboro Baptist Church, which is painted in the colours of the transgender pride flag. Carlos Slaughter was eventually arrested, but the house itself was damaged during the incident. This story comes from https://www.advocate.com/crime/mott-house-transgender-damaged-police”>The Advocate.

Research at Bordeaux University Hospital in France indicates that gender-affirming hormone therapy changes a patient’s heart rhythm to match that of the gender with which the patient identifies. The Journal of the American Medical Association has this story, while New Atlas has a summary for people not in the medical profession.

The Switch, a sitcom from 2016 with a cast who are all transgender or non-binary, has been released to YouTube, Vimeo, and Tubi. There are only six episodes. You can find out more at Them.

There seems to be a backlash happening against Pedro Pascal. Some people are noticing how he squeezed while holding the hand of his costar, Vanessa Kirby, on a press junket for The Fantastic Four. Then again, perhaps that is to be expected after he took a stand on a political issue, in his case, supporting transgender rights. Others are suspicious that the attacks seem to be coordinated. Out.com has this story.

Lady Gaga wore a sash with the colours of the transgender pride flag during a concert in the Mayhem Ball tour. She also wore a cape which seemed to resemble the transgender pride flag. This story comes from Them.

Last week, we gave a TWIT to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, for investigating a wine bar which hosted a drag show. A judge has ordered that the state of Florida may not enforce its law prohibiting drag shows at places where minors might be present. This week, Attorney General Uthmeier continued, investigating who attended that drag show. Erin In The Morning has this story.

London Trans+ Pride was held on July 26, and over 100,000 people attended. It has become the largest transgender rights march in the world, according to Them. And yes, the crowd did get quite political.

On Tuesday, Trans Kids Deserve Better staged a “die-in” outside the U.K. Supreme Court, as a way of protesting their recent decision on transgender rights. PinkNews has this story.

The Good Law Project says that a challenge to the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s guidance on trans rights will be heard in full in November. This story comes from PinkNews.

Dr. Mary-Ann Stephenson has been appointed the new chair of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission. She has ties to “gender-critical” groups. PinkNews has a profile of her.

King’s College London has announced that they will conduct a study of 3,000 transgender minors who sought gender-affirming care from the National Health Service. This study comes nearly a year after the NHS put an “indefinite ban on prescribing puberty blockers for transgender youths, as Them points out in its headline.

Noa-Lynn van Laeuven is a transgender woman who plays darts, sometimes against cisgender women. Of course, the terfs are upset that she is allowed to play against cisgender women. Recently, when she played in Britain, she was met by protestors, who unfurled a banner proclaiming, “He’s A Man!” The protesters were removed from the venue by security staff. PinkNews has this story.

Angel Jenkel is a non-binary person who went to Canada to visit their boyfriend, and overstayed their visa when their boyfriend’s epilepsy worsened. Canadian officials were going to deport Mx. Jenkel, but a judge decided to put a hold on the deportation, because of the Trump administration’s hostility to transgender and non-binary people. This story comes from The Advocate.

This week, The Advocate ran a story entitled, “Nancy Mace considers quitting Congress to take her transphobia statewide in South Carolina.” The story says that, instead of running for re-election to Congress, she may run for Governor next year. That part, she has confirmed. However, she re-tweeted the headline, with the response, “FALSE: I am not quitting Congress. TRUE: Proud transphobe.” The Advocate has this story.

Representative Sarah McBride said that Democrats need to “stop being a-holes” to potential voters. She said that voters vote on whether they like a candidate first, and on what they stand for later. That may be true, but how does one implement this strategy? The Advocate has this story.

