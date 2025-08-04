TWIT Awards – Aug 4, 2025

Spread the love

LinkedIn has become the latest online platform to edit its standards and practices to remove protections for transgender people. In this case, their “Hateful and Derogatory Content” and “Harassment and Abusive Content” sections of their policies have removed protections against abuses based on gender identity. For bowing to pressure from a government which accepts discrimination based on gender identity, LinkedIn gets a TWIT. The Advocate.

The Department of Homeland Security calls Nicole Alexandra Contreras-Suarez “the worst of the worst.” They say that she entered the United States illegally, that she is charged with raping a minor and stalking. Additionally, they claim that Ms. Contreras-Suarez “was released into the country under the Biden Administration.” They also call her a “biological male that presents as a woman,” and they continually misgender her. We do not condone rape, nor do we condone sex with minors, and we do not condone stalking. Nonetheless, for stressing the gender identity of the accused, and for making that an important part of their story, the Department of Homeland Security gets a TWIT.

Felix Winter is an 18-year-old who identifies as a transgender man. He is reported to “idolize” the Columbine killers, and wanted to “clear out” a school in Edinburgh. Admittedly, he is young, and might have grown out of his teenage beliefs. But, he is now on trial for planning a terrorist attack. Mr. Winter spent over 1,000 hours online in contact with neo-Nazi groups of the far-right. While the report in The Telegraph does mention the neo-Nazi influence both in the headline and in the body of the story, it seems that some other sources played down the neo-Nazi influences and emphasized that Mr. Winter is transgender. For missing the real influence, anyone who reported this story who emphasized that Mr. Winter is transgender while downplaying the influence of neo-Nazis gets a TWIT.

Category: Transgender Opinion