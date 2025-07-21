TNN: Trans News Now – July 21, 2025

Spread the love

Links will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

A transgender woman who was taken into custody by ICE as she left her asylum hearing has been released. A federal judge in Oregon has ordered her release from custody. Her name has not been released. The Associated Press has this story.

The Trump administration has been ordered to restore $6.2 million in funding to groups involved in LGBTQ+ rights and the prevention and treatment of HIV. This court decision is likely to be appealed. This story comes from Them.

Puerto Rico Governor Jennifer Gonzalez signed the ban on gender-affirming care for transgender people under 21 years of age. The bill had been passed by the territory’s legislature. CBS News has this story.

Karmin Wells, a transgender woman who was an entertainer in the ballroom scene, was shot to death in Detroit on May 25. The prime suspect is her date for that night. The story in The Advocate does not mention why this is coming to light almost two months after she was murdered.

A transgender female who is being held in a juvenile detention center for males was assaulted by five other detainees. The transgender female had her jaw broken in the altercation. The Advocate has this story.

The Trump administration is ending a program which made sure that transgender detainees were not abused while in the custody of ICE. This story comes from The Advocate.

In Texas, the state legislature is in a special session, to address needs caused by the recent floods in the state. Not surprisingly, as long as the legislature is in session, someone brought up an anti-transgender bathroom bill. NBC News has this story.

A new study by the University of Vermont indicates that transgender Americans fear losing their medical care. The study says that this can lead to DIY hormone use, which brings its own problems. Depression, anxiety, and thoughts of suicide are also to be expected.

Some officials in Florida are using the Supreme Court’s decision in U.S. v. Shrmetti to say that they can deny transgender adults gender-affirming care form gender dysphoria. The Advocate has this story.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing United States Masters Swimming, for allowing a transgender female to compete in women’s swimming events. The competition was held in San Antonio back in April. This story comes from SwimSwam.

Bosco, a drag queen who has appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, has been suspended from X, for impersonating the RuPaul’s Drag Race account. Out.com has this story.

We reported recently that the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights was asked to weigh in on transgender rights in the United Kingdom, in light of the U.K. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on transgender women. This week, Commissioner Michael O’Flaherty expressed concern that transgender people faced “acute marginalization across all areas of life” in the U.K. This update on what is likely a developing story comes from PinkNews.

A new guidance from the U.K.’s Department for Education says that teachers “should be careful not to endorse any particular view or teach it as fact” regarding the validity of gender identities that differ from “biological sex.” PinkNews has this story.

The United Nations released a draft of a report on sex-based violence. In the draft, they repeat the idea that gender dysphoria can be caused by a “social contagion.” This is the now heavily discarded idea proposed by Dr. Lisa Littman in a paper which has been so heavily redacted and edited that there is hardly anything that stands up to peer review. The Advocate has this story.

Transgender activists have urged leaders in San Francisco to stop a private prison from acquiring the site of Compton’s Cafeteria. The site was where a famous early fight for LGBTQ+ rights took place. The San Francisco Board of Appeals refused to act, according to The Advocate.

On June 30, Boston opened a new park, called Rita Hester Green. The park is named for Rita Hester, a Black transgender woman whose 1998 murder was the reason her friend Gwen Smith created Transgender Day Of Remembrance. The Advocate has this story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News