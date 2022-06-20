Twit Awards for the Week 6/20/22

Spread the love

In Switzerland, a celebration of the end of winter involves a böögg–an effigy which is burnt. Traditionally, the effigy would be a snowman, but in recent years, the figure has sometimes taken on political overtones, taking the shape of a figure such as Kim Jong-Un. This year, the small town of Basserdorf, Switzerland, created what it called a “Diversity Böögg,” and used as its figure a transgender woman. The figure was supposed to be the incarnation of a concept, yet it had a rainbow skirt, breasts, and male genitalia. Why so detailed? For bias, and for personifying an abstract in such a way as to insult others, the people of Bassersfdorf, Switzerland, get a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

Ryan T. Anderson writes in The National Review, “In the Transgender Debate, It’s Language vs. Reality.” Scientists have been finding subtle ways in which transgender people resemble the gender they feel that they are, but this is lost on the writer. For cherry picking science and for refusing to believe anything more nuanced than what is taught in grade school, Ryan T. Anderson gets a Twit Award.

Starbucks has been fighting against attempts to unionize the stores. Vice News reports that the company is threatening to remove its coverage of transgender health care if unionization attempts continue. This has prompted a filing at the National Labor relations board. For attempting to use transgender health as a bargaining chip, Starbucks gets a Twit Award.

Elon Musk tweeted a response to a defense of a negative review of Matt Walsh’s transphobic film, What Is A Woman. The tweet shows that he absorbed much of the misinformation in the film (whether he saw the film or not), starting with the idea that all transgender people desire much less receive surgery. For spreading misinformation in order to demean someone else, and for then dismissing criticism with the line, “It is a better world if we are all less judgy”, without apologizing for the judgment in his own remark, Elon Musk get a Twit Award. Pink News has the original tweet and some reactions.

The Proud Boys stormed a Drag Queen Story Hour, as reported in The Advocate. Extremists also planned to start a riot at a Pride event in Idaho, as LGBTQ Nation reports. In Vermont, a father was arrested for threatening to kill any drag performer or transgender person who came near his daughter, as reported by The Advocate. For taking a vigilante stand on an issue in response to very biased reporting, these people get a Twit Award.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has hired transphobe and self-proclaimed “ex-gay” Milo Yiannopoulos as her intern. The two were heard joking about transgender people and surgery recently. Newsweek has that story. Then, she made a strange claim that transgender men are responsible for a tampon shortage. She claims that tampons are being sold in men’s rooms, a statement for which she offers zero evidence, and that that is causing the shortage. For mouthing absurdities in order to attack her enemies, Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has the story about the tampon shortage.

Mark Burns, a candidate for Congress in South Carolina, called for the execution of parents of LGBTQ children. He has been endorsed by Donald Trump. For an extreme response to something which is not a problem, and for then claiming to follow the Prince of Peace, Mark Burns gets a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

Republicans in the Michigan Senate blocked a resolution which would have recognized Pride Month. Although a resolution with the exact same wording passed last year, this year, it’s too controversial. For creating a controversy and blaming someone else for it, the Republicans in the Michigan Senate get a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

