Trans News Now 6/13/22

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

Danica Roem has a new memoir out. She talked about it in the latest LGBTQ&A Interview.

The Williams Institute finds almost half of transgender and non-binary people in the United States are age 24 or younger. For comparison, the median age in the U.S. is now 38. The percentage of people 24 and younger who identify as transgender or non-binary has doubled in the last five years, according to Spectrum News.

An article in them describes the situation for families with transgender children in Texas as “hell on earth.”

Dwayne Wade talked about his transgender daughter, and about his experiences with transgender people generally, in an interview with Time magazine.

The White House released video from Transgender Day Of Visibility. Families with transgender children were invited to the White House at that time. ABC News has this story.

Another lawsuit was filed against the investigation of Texas families who support their transgender children. One of the families in the new suit is still dealing with a suicide attempt by their transgender child. The Advocate has this story.

A judge issued an order to halt all of the investigations into families with transgender children. The order comes after the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told the court that it had already concluded at least three investigations, including one of the Briggle family, with the conclusion that there was no child abuse. This story comes from The Dallas Morning News.

Zooey Zephyr and SJ Howell won their primaries in Montana, and are in line to be the first transgender and the first nonbinary person in the state legislature, respectively. They are among seven winners of primaries profiled in The Advocate.

Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana decided to neither sign nor veto the bill banning transgender athletes competing on girls’ sports teams. The bill therefore becomes law. The Advocate has this story.

The Harrisonburg City Public Schools in Virginia are being sued by six parents, who say that the district’s policies are too transgender-inclusive. The parents claim that the policy violates their first-amendment protection of deeply-held religious views. This story comes from The Advocate.

Fox 13 News has the story of a team that investigate cold cases in which transgender people are murdered.

A transgender woman is suing the Minnesota Department of Corrections, saying she should have been assigned to a prison for women. She is profiled by Minnesota Public Radio News.

A judge threw out a $4,000,000 judgment in the case of a male transgender student who was denied use of the boy’s restroom. The Kansas City Star has this story.

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed a panel to determine whether Florida should ban the medical treatment of gender dysphoria in minors. The Tampa Bay Times has a story about what will come from this.

In Georgia, a federal judge ruled against a county which tried to avoid paying for gender-affirming care for one of its sheriff’s deputies. This story comes from The Advocate.

The Human Rights Campaign has new requirements for companies to keep being recognized as one of their “best places to work.” Among the changes, apparently, is a new rule: no donations to politicians or political causes which oppose LGBTQ rights The Advcate has this story.

Gaming company Electronic Arts tried to stay out of political fights, but its employees insisted it was time to take sides on certain issues, such as abortion and the rights of transgender people. The company finally issued a statement this week, saying that the company had “long-standing support of LGBTQ+ rights. As a company, we are united that trans rights are human rights. Women’s rights are human rights.” This story comes from PinkNews.

Although Healthline phrased it in the form of a question, the answer was pretty obvious–yes, transgender women are at risk for breast cancer.

Transgender students are more likely than cisgender students to suffer from sleep disorders and mental health issues. News Medical has this story.

As we reported, Laverne Cox is the model for the first transgender Barbie. She combined a celebration of the doll with a celebration of her 50th birthday by wearing a dress which looks like a full-size version of the dress the doll wears. Out.com has this story.

Netflix has seen Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais deliver comedy specials with transphobic content too unfunny to qualify as “jokes”. Now, Billy Eichner used his appearance on a comedy show to deliver an opposing message on the streaming service. This story can be found on them.

Nonbinary civil rights leader Pauli Murray is the subject of a documentary called My Name Is Pauli Murray. It just won a Peabody Award. The Advocate has this story.

The newest international version of RuPaul’s Drag Race is Canada vs. The World. Out.com has the story.

The Church of Scotland is backing the Scottish Parliament’s plan to reform the Gender Recognition Act. They have a few reservations, such as lowering the minimum age from 18 to 16, but they are mostly on board, according to PinkNews.

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, spoke out in opposition to the “gender critical” thought that is so common in Britain these days. He even said, “Trans women are women,” in one of his remarks on the subject. PinkNews has this story.

A paramedic in Sussex tells The BBC that she has had patients refuse her care because she is transgender.

Justine Lindsay has been hired as the first transgender cheerleader in the NFL. She will join the TopCats, the cheerleading squad for the Carolina Panthers. This story comes from The New York Post.

Just days after Boris Johnson barely survived a no-confidence vote, members of his Conservative Party were back pushing the culture war, with transgender people in the spotlight again. PinkNews reports that they spoke out against updating NHS web sites to be more inclusive.

Canada’s latest census included data on LGBTQ people. Nancy Kelley, the head of Stonewall, says the data shows transgender people are not “replacing” LGB people. In other words, the increase in the number of people who identify as transgender is not accompanied by a similar decrease in people identifying as gay, lesbian, or bisexual. PinkNews has this story.

India is a democracy, but the caste system is still alive. An article in LGBTQ Nation explores the question of whether people in different castes have different experiences of being transgender.

It is Pride season, and LGBTQ Nation has a list of things to bring with you to Pride celebrations.

PinkNews has a profile of Emmett Schelling, a trans activist from Texas who was recently named one of Time magazine’s Most Influential People in the world.

Evan Bialosuknia was Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen last fall. She has now graduated high school. Click Orlando has an interview with her.

Reverend Megan Rohrer, the first openly transgender Lutheran bishop, has resigned, following allegations of racism. In the letter of resignation, Rev. Rohrer sites “the constant misinformation, bullying and harassment” that they endured as a reason for resigning. This story comes from NBC News.

A transgender father told of his life in an article for The Today Show.

A doctor tried to learn more about transgender people, and found that the information is not as easy to come by as he had hoped. He put his findings into an article for The American Council on Science and Health.

Pew Research published an article on the hopes and challenges of transgender and non-binary adults in the U.S.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News