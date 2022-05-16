Twit Awards for the Week 5/16/22

Spread the love

twit: 1. A foolishly annoying person. 2. To taunt, ridicule, or tease, especially for embarrassing mistakes or faults.

Several publications, including The National Review and Swimming World, published articles which pick up the bits where transgender “activists” are overstating the science, while ignoring the parts saying that the conservative position on transgender people has the science all wrong. For not even trying to present proper science which nitpicking others on the topic, these publications get a TWIT Award.

A transgender girl who lives in Tennessee was live-streaming to Twitch when police came to take her into foster care. The reason she was taken into foster care, away from her parents, is that she is transgender, and her family supports her gender identity. For ordering the police to remove a child from a loving family and be placed into foster care just because they don’t like the science behind transgender medical care, the politicians of Tennessee who enabled this to happen get a TWIT Award. The Advocate has this story.

Category: Transgender Community News