Trans News Now 5/9/22

A Washington County New York officer, Cora Tefft makes history as the first openly transgender police officer within her rural community. Learn more from Fox 23.

The Department of Justice has sued the state of Alabama, hoping to either stop the new law from taking effect, or at least to stop its enforcement as quickly as possible. AL.com has this story.

The Gender Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is in a frenzy, trying to handle patients prior to the new law taking effect. This story comes from AL.com.

The Phoenix Union School District has passes a resolution opposing Arizona’s new resolution opposing transgender athletes. It is a non-binding resolution, but it is more than we have heard from other sources. Changing America from The Hill has this story.

State legislators, often LGBTQ people within the state legislatures, are introducing bills to offer refuge to transgender youth from states which are banning the medical treatment of gender dysphoria in young people. While some of them will not pass this legislation, at least some will. This story comes from The Advocate.

Louisiana’s Parental Rights in Education bill died in a committee of the state House of Representatives. The Lafayette Daily Advertiser has this story.

Alexis Rangel, a policy counselor at the National Center for Transgender Equality, told NPR that the decision to strike down Roe v. Wade will have a great impact on transgender people, both directly and indirectly.

A federal judge in Indiana just ruled that a transgender student has the right to use a restroom at school which aligns with his gender identity. Metro Weekly has this story.

Ariyanna Mitchell, a 17-year-old, Black transgender woman, was murdered in Hampton, Virginia. She is remembered by The Advocate.

A 15-year old transgender male named Ace Scott was killed in Kansas City. He had run away from a foster child placement agency. WIBY-TV has this story.

A new study of transgender children found that 94% of them continued in their preferred gender after transitioning socially. Of the rest, more identified as nonbinary (3.5%) than as cisgender (2.5%). The study has been following these transgender children for five years. This is an intermediate report, as the study will continue for another 15 years, according to Popular Science.

A doctor explained to The Montgomery Advertiser what changes have happened in treatments of transgender children and adolescents, as well as the changes in scientific thought on transgender youth.

A survey from the Trevor Project talked to 34,000 LGBTQ people between the ages of 13 and 24. It found that support from family and community was important. Few of those with such support had suicidal tendencies. This survey is the topic of a story in them.

Yale School of Medicine published a report which finds that the “science” in both the Texas guidance permitting the governor to classify transgender medicine as “child abuse” and Alabama’s new law forbidding gender-affirming medicine for minors was actually bad medicine. The Advocate has this story.

Endocrinology Today reports a new study of VA records shows that transgender patients are more often prescribed opioid-based pain killers than are cisgender patients.

Laurence Phiomene has released a new book of photographs of transgender youth, titled Puberty: Exploring Hormone Replacement Therapy in a Non-Binary Trans Person. The author discussed the work with them.

RuPaul has yet another series. This one is called Bring Back My Girls, it will feature contestants from various international versions of the show, and it will all be filmed at DragCon LA 2022. Outcom has this story.

The Supreme Court of Britain refused to take up the case which might have stopped puberty blockers. The case was derived from the Keira Bell case against the Tavistock and Portman clinic, the only gender clinic for minors from England and Wales. This leaves standing the appeals court ruling, which said that the High Court was “not equipped” to decide whether trans youth were competent to consent to treatment. This story comes from PinkNews.

Survivors’ Network, a rape crisis centre in Brighton, England, is being sued over their employment of transgender counsellors. This story comes from PinkNews.

Mermaids, the British charity for transgender youth, has created a new idea for how to give transgender children a better voice. The pilot program is called MANGO (Mermaids’ Activist Network Group Online). PinkNews has this story.

Parents are suing a Canadian school district for failing to stop “pack-like” bullies from picking on their transgender child. This story comes from The CBC.

PinkNews reports that many transgender Ukrainians have stopped their hormone treatments, for fear of mistreatment in transphobic Russia.

WAER public radio has a story about transgender teens navigating high school.

Emma Grove has a new graphic memoir about her transition and life, entitled The Third Person. The author sat for an interview with them.

As legislators in Missouri debate a bill to forbid transgender youth from accessing medical treatments, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has an article profiling some transgender teenagers.

The Knights and Orchids Society is helping transgender youth to get access to the treatments that they need, despite the new state law. PinkNews has a story about them.

An article in The Ashland Daily Press points that in sports, genetics always seems to give some people advantages.

Several clergy members from various sects signed an open letter showing support for transgender children. You can read about it in AL.com.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner.

Category: Transgender Community News