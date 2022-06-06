Twit Awards for the Week

Spread the love

Several companies use a rainbow-themed version of their logo during Pride month. Others release ads to show their support of LGBTQ+ people. The U.S. Marine Corps released an ad featuring a helmet that had on it six bullets, with the tips of each bullet showing one of the colors of the rainbow flag. For forgetting how LGBTQ+ people and especially transgender people are still often the victims of horrible shootings, the U.S. Marine Corps gets a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story. (A fuller round-up appears in them.)

Michael Shellenberger is a Republican who is challenging in the election for Governor of California. He went on Fox News to talk about how he disagreed with San Francisco’s plan to combat transgender homelessness. He calls the program “unethical.” So, leaving people homeless is “ethical? For an unusual (and decidedly un-Christ-like) view of ethics, and for calling help to a very underserved population “discrimination,” Michael Shellenberger gets a Twit Award. This story comes from Fox News.

Senator Marco Rubio complained loudly and repeatedly about a Drag Queen Story Time event at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The Air Force finally closed the event. Senator Rubio talked about “young children in close proximity with adults who are intentionally and explicitly sexualized.” For failing to give children the good sense to tell a fictional character from a real person, and for reading his own sexualization into a situation without sex, Senator Marco Rubio gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Former President Donald Trump, at one of his rallies, said, “No teacher should ever be allowed to teach transgender to our children without parental consent. Can you imagine?” The Founders of the United States imagined, and they wrote the First Amendment to cover it. For promising to violate the First Amendment, and for wanting to shame teachers for actually trying to show students that other people are still people even if they are not like you, Former President Donald Trump gets a Twit Award. This story comes from PinkNews.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said this week that straight people face extinction because of transgender people. This is a follow-up to accusations that the shooter in Uvalde, Texas, was a crossdresser, an accusation which has never been shown to have merit. For confusing sexual orientation (“straight people”) with gender identity (“trans or non-conforming”), and for having no grasp of statistics, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Fox News decided that the start of Pride month was no reason to stop its attacks on transgender people. Media Matters For America found eight incidents of anti-transgender stories just on June 1. For incredible bias which leads to inaccuracy in reporting, and for relentlessly repeating their biased opinion, Fox News gets a Twit Award.

Helen Joyce, a “gender critical” British activist and author, called transgender people “damaged” in an online discussion. She deliberately brought up the idea of “unhappily transitioned” and “detransitioned” transgender people, despite new evidence showing again how seldom people detransition. She also seems to call for reducing the number of transgender people by better mental health care, even though the “health care” she talks of (conversion therapy or something similar enough) results in a bad mental self-image and leads to increases in depression, anxiety, and suicide ideation. For proposing a “solution” which does not work, and for failing to recognize good research, Helen Joyce gets a Twit Award. This story comes from PinkNews.

KSL-TV reports of a high school in Utah which deliberately misgendered transgender students in its yearbook. Every school which deliberately misgenders students in its yearbook gets a Twit Award.

An elementary school in Ventura County, California, was defaced with anti-transgender graffiti, after it was revealed that the school has affirmed the gender identity of a transgender student. For extreme bias shown in vandalism of public property, the perpetrator of this message gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

At a time when the United States is still trying to process the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, Liberty Alliance published a “woke heat map,” showing schools that they claim accept transgender students, teach “critical race theory,” and the such. For not noticing the connection between such information and attacks on schools and students, and for gender insensitivity, Liberty Alliance gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

The State of Florida recently had the office of Surgeon General issue a health warning about transitioning, either with medication or just socially. The warning went against every major medical organization. This has now been followed up with an announcement that the state will end all coverage of transgender health care under its Medicaid program. For ignoring medical science, for ignoring major medical groups, and for ignoring court orders regarding the wording of the Affordable Care Act, The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration gets a Twit Award. Them has this story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Opinion