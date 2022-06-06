Chapter 24 – First Day at Work as Savannah

Spread the love

After my nightly face routine, I laid out a beautiful cute bra, panties, and nylons. I painted my fingernails and toes as we watched a Netflix movie. It was called Boy Meets Girl and was about a beautiful transgender girl in Kentucky. The film put tears in my eyes.

I set my alarm for one hour earlier than I usually get up for work since I had to put on makeup and do my hair. I could no longer hop out of bed and shower in the mornings. Luckily, my electrolysis is complete, and I no longer have to shave. I made a note to purchase a small clock to put on my vanity to keep track of time in the morning

As I sat at my vanity, I thought about beginning a new chapter in my life today. Maybe I should have kept a journal over the years. I heard Mom in the kitchen. Finally, dressed except for lipstick and perfume. I placed my necessary items in my purse and checked that the CD was there, then headed to the kitchen. “Morning, Mom,” as I kissed her on her cheek.

“Savannah, you look terrific.” Oatmeal is almost ready. “I’ll bring it to the table.” As she finished preparing breakfast, she said, “So what is on today’s schedule at work?”

“Thanks for the oatmeal and coffee, Mom. At work, I’m unsure. All I know is that I am supposed to meet with Mrs. Turner in human resources at 9 a.m. and get a new I.D. and maybe fill out some more paperwork. I guess then go to my office and work as usual.”

“I am so happy for you, Savannah .” I smiled.

“I’m more than just happy, Mom. Mrs. Turner said the women would most likely support me but was unsure of the men. I guess if I would have changed my last name, they may never know.”

“Who all knows about your transition?”

Only Mrs. Turner, from H.R., my department, and division managers know. Plus, something about a few more up the corporate ladder. I’ll have to ask who that is. Savannah Thomas will now be on my office, email, and business cards. Oh, Mom. I forgot to tell you; they even processed my legal name change for me. I used your middle name as mine. Hope you don’t mind?” Mom had told me Michele was the first name of her grandmother.

It only takes usually takes me ten to fifteen minutes to get to work. I kissed Mom and left about 5-minutes early. I entered the parking garage elevator to go to the first floor to catch another elevator to H.R. I ran into a couple of men from my division, and they did not recognize me, well as least as Kenny. It was nice having my doors opened and allowed to enter and exit the elevators first.

I arrived on the second floor, where H.R. was located, and walked in confidently. I went to Mrs. Turner’s office and knocked on her door. She looked up and said, ‘Yes. Ma’am, may I help you?” She didn’t recognize me.

“Savannah Thomas.” She looked at me, then her eyes opened wide, followed by an open jaw. She put her hand over her mouth.

“Oh, my goodness. Miss Thomas, please come in. You look, look amazing, no beautiful, no both. You are the most beautiful lady in this corporation.” Then after a short pause. “Coffee or tea?”

“You’re very kind. Thank you, Mrs. Turner. Black coffee would be lovely. Thank you.”

She said we had some more paperwork to fill out, arrange for my new I.D. photo, and I think accounting has your new credit card ready. And legal filed your name and gender change last Monday and posted it in the paper. We’re just waiting to hear back from the court. We chatted for a while, and I told her my Mother was in town until Friday.

“She must be very proud of her daughter.”

“Yes, she is. Without her and my older Sister, I’d never even be here. Well, at least how I look now standing here. Oh, Mrs. Turner, you asked for more photos and videos of me. Would you like to see them now? Or I can burn this CD for you later and bring them back to you.”

“Now, of course. We have plenty of time. We don’t have to be anywhere until ten.”

Ten? I thought to myself. It’s only nine. I pulled the CD out of my handbag and handed it to her.

“Let’s go to one of the small conference rooms. We’ll sit next to each other, then you can explain them to me.” I picked up my coffee cup, and we proceeded down the hall. On the way, she ran into one of her colleagues.

“Mr. Abrams, this is one of our new employees, Miss Thomas, Mr. Abrams.” He was polite and reached out to shake my hand and said,

“Hello and welcome aboard, Miss Thomas.”

I replied with a smile, “How do you do? My pleasure to meet you, Mr. Abrams.”

In the conference room Mrs. Turner loaded the CD and asked so many questions while looking at all my photos from Junior High to my current photos. And she must have watched the video of Fred waltzing and twirling me all around the dance floor three times.

“Simply beautiful and amazing, Savannah. You are an amazing ballroom dancer. I wish my husband would take lessons with me!” Many photos I’ve never even seen before. For some reason, she liked the one that Mom took with me wearing Sis’s bikini.

“How do you stay so thin?”

“Sorry if I don’t have all of your answers. My Mother and Sister would know everything about the preponderance of these photos. I’ll ask them and let you know if you have any questions. I run and do yoga. I go to the gym two or three days a week when I can.”

She excused herself and went to grab some papers for me to sign.

“Savannah, I hope you don’t mind me calling you that? I am so impressed by you. I’m glad you transitioned here at DJ Harris.”

“Believe me, so am I. You’ve been so incredibly helpful and supportive beyond my imagination,” I asked her where the coffee was so that I could refill my cup. I wished I would have transitioned my first day. But then I thought, I may not have the same position and pay.

“Do you have any questions?”

“Yes, I do. One. Although I’ve never had any issues or problems when I go out in public, I’d like to know the corporate transgender bathroom policy is? The only reason I ask is that everyone in my office knows me as a man.”

“First of all, you are not considered a transgender woman here. You are a woman, the same as me. DJ Harris expects you to use the ladies’ bathrooms, or whichever you choose. If you are ever questioned or challenged, contact me. But by looking at you, I’m positive there won’t be any issues.”

“Thank you, Mrs. Turner.”

She excused herself once more and was gone for about five minutes. But before she departed, she asked me, “Savannah, may I make a copy of your CD? I am sure the president of DR Harris would love to see these.”

Shocked at her last statement, I sputtered and nodded my head and rambled, “Really, why, sure, I guess so, yes, please do.” As I sipped my coffee.

“You’ll find out shortly. Ready for your new I.D?” After she copied my CD, she handed it to a young lady, who disappeared into the second elevator on the right.

I asked where the nearest ladies’ room was. I wanted to check my hair and lipstick.

“James will be taking your new photo. You will be able to approve the photo first if you wish.”

Next was accounting to get my new credit card.

Another cute young lady came in and said with a British accent, “Mrs. Turner, you have a call from Miss Alexander.”

“Excuse me for a second, Savannah .”

She returned in about twenty minutes. I assumed it was an H.R. issue that had come up that needed her attention. When she returned from exiting the elevator, she said, “I am so sorry for making you wait so long, Savannah. There may be a change of plans for you here at DJ Harris. Don’t worry. It is all for good. It won’t be for another 10 minutes or so. Do you mind waiting in the sitting area? I apologize that you have to wait so much.”

“Should I go to my office and work”?

“No!” She stated a bit forcefully. “Please stay down here, Savannah. I hope you don’t mind waiting.”

“Not at all.” Mrs. Turner handed me back my CD, and I placed it back in my purse, picked up my coffee cup, and headed for the sitting room. It heard a man ask someone,

“Wow! Who’s she? Is she new?” I found a magazine about our industry and started reading it. I looked at my watch. It was well after ten in the morning. Wow, time flew by.

I had just looked at my watch for the second time when Mrs. Turner came back in.

“I am so sorry, Savannah, to make you wait so long. I have someone who wants to meet you.” I stood up, smoothed my skirt, and we walked to the elevator. Mrs. Turner swiped her I.D. card and pushed the button to the top floor. Upon exiting the elevator, we entered a suite of offices. Big offices. Charming offices with plants and paintings everywhere. We ended up at the end of the hallway. The name next to the door said, ‘Diane J. Harris, President.’

Mrs. Turner walked over to the receptionist and said,

“Miss Alexander, we are here to see Ms. Harris.

“Mrs. Turner, you’re back already. Didn’t you just leave a second ago? And you must be, Miss Thomas.”

“How do you do?” As I nodded to the pretty young lady. She was also petite and had light brown hair that fell to her shoulder with beautiful highlights.

The young lady stood up and said,

“Right this way, Mrs. Turner, Miss Thomas.” She stood up and led us into Ms. Harris’s office.

The office was enormous and wonderfully appointed. Two brown leather couches faced each other, and two more single upholstered chairs on each side of the couches facing in at an angle. Mrs. Turner introduced us.

“Ms. Harris, this is Miss Thomas.” I reached to shake her hand and said,

“How do you do? It is my pleasure to meet you, Ms. Harris.”

She led us over to two big leather sofas. Mrs. Turner started the conversation, “Miss Thomas, I took the liberty to tell Ms. Harris all about you, your accomplishments here at DR Harris, and even showed her your photos and videos. I hope you don’t mind?”

“Not at all,” I said. I certainly hope you enjoyed them?”

Ms. Harris began, “Miss Thomas, it takes a lot for something or someone to impress me. And you have done both at the same time.” I smiled as I sat there with a straight back with my legs crossed and my hands folded in my lap.

“Mr. Medina has also told me in so many meetings and your evaluations of how many ideas and concepts you have given to his division. Your ideas alone have helped us save so much money and therefore increasing our profits. And that idea of the notepad next to your bed. Great idea. That idea alone has saved me countless times so far in the last week. I even used it last night.”

Before I get into my proposal, I would like to share with you something personal. The only people in the corporation who will know this are in this room now. Mrs. Turner, you and me.”

“Yes, Ma’am, I understand. You have my word, Ms. Harris.”

I, too, am a transgender woman. Sadly, I transitioned late in life, and it was a struggle. But I made it to the top in this industry, and we are now one of the biggest, most successful, and fiercest competitors in our industry.”

Ms. Harris looked beautiful and very refined. Maybe somewhere in her early forties and very attractive. She was well dressed and presented a robust polished business image.

“Ms. Harris, I would have never in a hundred years known. You look fantastic.”

“That is nice of you to say, Miss Thomas. Thank you. My dream someday is to surround myself and DR Harris with successful and intelligent transgender ladies like you. But finding them is the hard part. But first, I was floored by your photos and that waltz video.” How older were you then?

“I was in early Junior High School.” Her mouth opened in disbelief as her eyebrows raised.

Ms. Harris stood up and went to her phone and at the same time, Mrs. Turner stood up and said,

“Ms. Harris, if it is okay with you, I have an early lunch meeting. Please excuse me.”

Harris called her receptionist on the phone. “Donna, can you cancel my early afternoon appointments; and have my car brought around, then call Lucio’s and get a table for two.”

Ms. Harris turned to me.

“Miss Thomas, would you please join me for lunch. I’m sure you haven’t had any real breaks this morning.”

“I’d be delighted, Ms. Harris.” I was hungry, and all the black coffee was beginning to churn in my stomach.

In her limo, we chatted, but she had more and more questions about me, how I generated my ideas. And my life as a woman.

Lucio’s was a quaint, yet busy, Italian restaurant.

“So, how did you start to dress as a woman? When did you know?” I covered the short version about my Sister catching me, followed by church, the slumber party, and then the ball, later as Gwen’s Maid of Honor. I stopped so as not to bore her.

“Maid of Honor. Incredible, Savannah. May I call you, Savannah ?”

“Yes, Ma’am.” Then she said,

“Don’t tell H.R.,” We laughed. This H.R. joke reference was getting old to me. Ms. Harris ordered the special, and I ordered manicotti. She had so many questions about me, and I never had a chance to ask her many.

As we were eating, she said, “Miss Thomas, this would normally come from Mrs. Turner, but I prefer to tell you personally. I would like to promote you to a senior management position here at DR Harris. Not only because you are a transgender woman, but of your meticulous work and amazing creativity, I would like to put you in charge of Research and Development. My past director has terminal cancer, and he had to retire early about three months ago. He is at home, and he knows you may be calling him if you need to ask him any questions. You will be on the executive floor with Donna and me. Will you accept my offer?”

I was shocked at what I just heard and placed my left hand on my heart.

“Ms. Harris, that is a very generous offer. I graciously accept.” We toasted iced tea classes.

“Mrs. Turner said you have augmentation surgery and need to finish electrolysis coming up soon. Take the time your need for a full recovery. My receptionist, Miss Alexander, will give you the name of the dermatologist who does my electrolysis. Go to her, and she will bill me.”

“Thank you, Ms. Harris. My electrolysis is complete. I’m only doing touch up work now.”

“We can keep in touch by phone and email.” Before she handed me her card, she pulled out a pen and wrote on the back of it. Here is my private email, direct line, and work and my cell number.”

“I can’t tell you how elated I am and how important it is to me having another talented transgender lady onboard means to me.”

I had to pull a tissue out to keep my mascara from running. Back in Ms. Harris’s office, I noticed it was three in the afternoon.

She called her receptionist.

“Donna, please show Miss Thomas to her office and make sure everything is transferred from her old office here as soon as practical. And contact Mrs. Turner to post for Miss Thomas’ replacement in Mr. Medina’s division if he feels he needs someone.

“Yes, of course, Ms. Harris.”

We walked to the other end of the hallway. I was on the top floor and a corner office. The office was immense compared to what I had downstairs. Not as big as Ms. Harris’, and it had a beautiful view of downtown Chicago and part of the lake.

“Thank you, Miss?”

“Alexander, Donna Alexander. My pleasure to meet you, Miss Thomas. If you need anything, just call me. You will need to go back down to Mrs. Turner’s office and have your security I.D. badge reprogrammed to allow you to come up to the executive floor. And she will discuss your job description and any additional benefits and options. Please come with me, and I’ll card you back down.”

“Thank you, Miss Alexander.” She walked me to the elevator and keyed me down.

“Nice meeting you, Miss Thomas.” As the elevator door closed. “And congratulations.” With a sweet smile on her face. I wondered if Miss Alexander was a trans woman?

“Savannah .” Mrs. Turner saw me. “Congratulations. This way, please. May I have your I.D again, please?”

My mind was spinning from this day’s events. I reached into my purse and gave her my I.D. card. She placed it in a machine, punched in some numbers. “There, done.” And handed me back my I.D along with some keys. “These keys will get you anywhere in the building. Now for the important stuff. She showed me my job description and had me read it before I signed it. Then she told me an unimaginable starting salary for my age, just under $90K. And you may choose to have a driver pick you up in the morning and take me home or a leased company car. Next, she explained my bonuses and stock options to me.

“Miss Thomas, are you okay?”

“Sorry, Mrs. Turner,” as I raised my hands like I was being held up, “this day has been a whirlwind of amazing surprises for me.” She reached and held my hand.

The same lady with the British accent I saw earlier this morning walked in and handed Mrs. Turner a note.

“Savannah, Ms. Harris would love to meet your Mother tomorrow for lunch. You two will pick her up at noon. Is that alright?”

“I’m sure she would be delighted to meet Ms. Harris.”

“Savannah, it has been such a pleasure to meet you. Don’t forget about our lunch.”

“It has been my pleasure as well, Mrs. Turner. Hopefully, we can have more than one lunch. And from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making my transition so seamless.”

“You should go home, Savannah, and tell your mother all of the good news.”

I sat in the waiting room for a moment and re-read my job description. It didn’t seem too much more different than what I was already doing for Mr. Medina. I signed it and gave it back to Mrs. Turner, and headed to the elevators to go to my car in the garage.

I think I was on autopilot driving home. I parked in my assigned parking stall in my apartment complex’s garage, still somewhat stunned for a few moments before exiting and pinched myself several times. I opened my apartment door, dropped my purse and keys on the coffee table, and plopped down sprawled out very unladylike on the sofa, and kicked off my heels.

“Mom, you won’t believe what happened today.”

“Hard day, sweetie?”

“No, Mom, an unbelievable day. Please pinch me to make sure I’m not in a fairytale dream.” I sat up from my unladylike sprawl and went to open a bottle of wine.

After pouring us a glass, I sat next to her and told her everything, except that Mrs. Harris was a transgender woman. And how she loved the photos from the disc she brought and the video waltzing with Fred. Then I told her about lunch the next day. I thought this might not have happened if Mom didn’t bring that CD. I explained to Mom my salary boost and all the other options. And that I had a choice of a driver or a new car.

“What do you think, Mom. Driver or a car?”

“Congratulations, dear. How much do you drive a year? A driver would keep you from driving in traffic jams and bad weather. To my knowledge, only key people get drivers. And I’d love to meet Ms. Harris. She sounds delightful. I am so happy for you, Savannah .” I thought for a moment. My car is new and less than a year old, and if I choose a driver, it will last me a long time. I will choose the driver and spoil myself.

“Thank you, Mom. I’m still in shock and disbelief. Can we stay at home and go to dinner tomorrow night? Maybe soup and salad, or soup and sandwich? Or if you are starving, we can go out. I’m so sorry, Mother, how was your day.”

Mom said she walked around and shopped at the local stores but didn’t purchase anything. “We’ll celebrate out tomorrow night. Hopefully, you will be a bit more relaxed and back down to planet Earth. I got you another outfit out for tomorrow.”

“Thanks, Mom. It looks like I will be wearing more skirts than pants. And dresses and suits, which I fine with me.”

After dinner, we chatted, and I took a glass of wine to soak in my bubble bath. I thought that I don’t know if I can handle it if tomorrow is anything like today was.

I had it in the back of my mind for quite some time. I wanted to get my MBA Degree. This week I’ll look for some online programs.

Next: Lunch with Ms. Harris and Mother.

Category: Fiction