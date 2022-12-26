Twit Awards for the Week 12/26/22

Spread the love

The Omnibus Spending Bill currently in Congress, which covers $1.7 trillion in spending, runs 4,155 pages. However, Fox News is all upset about one particular expenditure of $750,000 — less than 1% of 1% of 1% of the bill’s total expenses. The recipient is the Trans Latin@ coalition, which Fox News points out wants schools to tell LGBTQ students, especially students who are not cisgender, that they are not mentally ill. For pushing tired stereotypes that encourage bad self-image in some, and encouraging the lack of acceptance of all people, Fox News gets a Twit Award.

Todd Schmidt, a far-right Christian, used to rent a table at the University of Wyoming, to spread conspiracy theories and other far-right-wing material. He recently used that space to attack a transgender student who joined a sorority at the university. When the university decided to suspend his table, he made himself out to be a free-speech victim. For complaining about missing his right to discriminate, and for twisting the Bible into a tool to discriminate, Todd Schmidt, gets a Twit Award, which he shares with the legislators who agree with him. WyomingNews.com has this story.

Someone pulled a fast one on conservatives, and they seem to have fallen for it. A number of culture warriors claim that the Pride flag has a new addition, a red umbrella which is supposed to symbolize acceptance of sex workers. As far as LGBTQ Nation can determine, no LGBTQ group has proposed including a red umbrella on the flag. For overreacting, and for not checking to see if this is genuine, the people reacting to this hoax get a Twit Award.

Two right wing culture warriors broke into the apartment of New York City Council member Erik Botcher, to complain about Drag Queen Story Time. Amazingly, these two do not seem to realize that they were breaking the law. They were complaining about a Drag Queen Story Time event geared to autistic children, who were more frightened of the protest by Gays Against Groomers than by the drag queen. For breaking and entering, and for failing to give children credit for being able to discern that drag queens are playing a character, these two women get a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

James Lindsay, a conservative pundit known for his anti-LGBTQ views, has proposed the theory that “the left” wants a killing of a drag queen (which he calls “groomer clowns) so that they can have a martyr (which he calls “Drag Floyd”). He does seem to have a point when he talks of a conservative being provoked into killing a drag queen, rather than a false flag event. For total fabrication, and for vilification of others due to his own lack of acceptance, James Lindsay gets a Twit Award. You can read the relevant portions of his address to the Turning Points conference at Media Matters For America.

An article in The Spectator starts with the questionable premise that we all accept such Christian concepts as doing unto others as we wish them to do unto us and loving our neighbor. From there, he applies this to “gender ideology,” where he claims that forgiveness in not a good idea. For coming up with the idea that Jesus would be a culture warrior despite the evidence of the Gospels showing him to break various cultural taboos (e.g., reaching out to lepers, defending his followers breaking the traditions regarding the sabbath), and for patting himself on the back for violating the concept of forgiveness, Gareth Roberts gets a Twit Award.

Category: Transgender Opinion