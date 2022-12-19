Trans News Now 12/19/22

Spread the love

Taylor Small, the first transgender person elected to the Vermont state legislature, was invited to the White House for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. While there on the White House lawn, Taylor got engaged. She and partner Carsen Russell have been an item for four years, according to Out.com.

A three-judge panel for the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that allowing transgender athletes to compete does not deprive cisgender athletes of their chance to be champions. The Hill has this story.

On Wednesday, Ohio state senators combined the state’s transgender athletes bill and the bill that was the state’s version of the Parental Rights in Education Act. The combined bill failed in the state’s House of Representatives, which had passed its version of the transgender athletes bill in May, but had to vote on the bill as amended by the state Senate. This story comes from The Columbus Dispatch.

Not all the news out of Ohio is good. The state Board of Education passed a resolution denying transgender students rights under Title IX and its protection from discrimination “on the basis of sex.” This story comes from them.

The Florida Board of Education sent letters to the school boards in the state, reminding them that they are obligated to update their policies to comply with the Parental Rights in Education Act. The Advocate has this story.

North Dakota is the latest state to pre-file a bill designed to prevent minors from getting medical care for gender dysphoria. This story comes from Inforum.

Matthew Lindner, a Texas man, was arrested last week for threatening a Boston doctor who provides gender-affirming care to transgender teens. This week, he was officially charged with transmitting interstate threats. Boston.com has this story.

We mentioned last week Sam Brinton, the U.S. Department of Energy official who is accused of stealing high end luggage at an airport. This week, the Department of Energy says that Mx. Brinton, who is non-binary, is no longer employed there. The Advocate has this story.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants a list of people who changed the gender on their driver’s licenses or other state records in the past two years. The reply was that the data does not exist and cannot be accurately produced. What also does not exist and cannot be accurately produced is a reason for this request. The Washington Post story can be found reproduced at The Texas Tribune.

The U.S. House of Representatives held a hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence. This includes attacks on the Pulse and Club Q nightclubs. The Advocate has this story.

A new report from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation tells us what we already knew–there is a connection between the anti-LGBTQ writings of such people as Matt Walsh and Libs Of TikTok and the threats against doctors who provide gender-affirming medical care to minors. This story comes from The Advocate.

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to have learnt that the American Academy of Pediatricians, the largest group of pediatricians in the U.S., endorses gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and HRT, for minors with gender dysphoria. She tweeted, “It’s unimaginable that the American Academy of Pediatrics would support the genital mutilation of children let alone fought for it. Shame on them. We must pass my Protect Children’s Innocence Act.” She cannot imagine that doctors would look at what the evidence shows works best, instead of what their theories. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Last week, the state of North Carolina was told by an Appeals Court that it cannot exclude gender-affirming care from its health care plan for state employees. This week, state employees in Georgia filed to get gender-affirming care. This story comes from The Current.

Given how many states are trying to limit transgender rights, it hardly comes as a surprise that “Transgender Americans Feel Under Siege As Political Vitriol Rises.” That was the title of an article in The New York TImes.

Although state lawmakers in Tennessee intend to push through another bill to limit gender-affirming care, a new poll shows that 2/3 of voters oppose restricting gender-affirming care to minors. WKRN has this story.

Amber McLaughlin is on death row in Missouri. She is scheduled to be the first known transgender person to be executed in the United States. She has applied to Governor Mike Parson for clemency. This story comes from The New York Post.

J.K. Rowling used some of her money to found Beira’s Place, a crisis centre for victims of rape and sexual assault. That is a good thing. She deliberately decreed that the centre is for cisgender women only. While many are seeing this as transphobic, it is true that some women who have been sexually assaulted have problems with trans women, whom they see as men. PinkNews has this story.

Elon Musk was suddenly introduced during a Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco. The crowd booed the Twitter owner. According to The Advocate, Mr. Musk blames transgender people for the incident.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is about to begin Season 15. In preparation, the featured queens for this year have been chosen. Out.com has a gallery of the contestants.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is again changing networks, though it is still in the same family. This season will be on MTV, and will feature a Global All Stars competition as well. This story comes from Out.com.

Nina West wrote an open letter in Out.com, stating that, as a drag queen, the current environment frightens her, but she will keep on performing.

A new review by Queen’s University Belfast shows that reform of the Gender Recognition Act would be positive for transgender people in Northern Ireland. This common-sense story can be found at BBC News.

A judge in Scotland has determined that a transgender woman with a Gender Recognition Certificate counts as a woman for purposes of fulfilling diversity requirements in the law. PinkNews has this story.

The Conservative Party of Great Britain is known to have quite a bit of transphobia in its ranks. Now, trans rights activists are asking former Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to deal with anti-transgender sentiment in that party. This story comes from PinkNews.

Euractiv reports that there are fears that Switzerland could become a haven for conversion therapy. Apparently, Switzerland has been too afraid of stepping on religious rights to ban the practice.

This week, it was revealed that Britain has granted asylum to an unnamed royal from Qatar, who fled in 2015 because he is trans. PinkNews has this story.

Chilean transgender activist Claudia Diaz Perez was murdered this week. She was 73. This story comes from them.

An activist named Eliel Cruz describes how to use social media to make a difference in an article for them.

Dave Heide is a chef in Wisconsin. He named a restaurant for his child 15 years ago. The restaurant closed, but reopened with a new name, reflecting the fact that his son no longer uses the name that’s on the restaurant. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Dictionary.com named “woman” and “man” as its words of the year. The Cambridge Dictionary also unveiled new definitions for those two terms, and the new definitions are more trans-inclusive. The Advocate has this story from CNN Newswire.

