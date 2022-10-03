Twit Awards for the Week 10/3/22

Spread the love

In their article accusing Mermaids of child abuse for supplying adolescents with chest binders, The Telegraph linked to a page on chest ironing, a very different practice which is considered to be abuse according to some. The Metropolitan Police of London, whose site was linked to, called the accusation against Mermaids “rubbish.” For insisting that an investigation was going on when it was not, and for exaggerating the charge into something that the police call “rubbish,” The Telegraph gets a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

J.K. Rowling tweeted her disagreement with Mermaids over their donation of chest binders to adolescent trans men. Not only did she swallow everything that The Telegraph put out (including lies about an investigation by the Charity Commission, etc.), but she also criticized Emma Watson and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for supporting Mermaids. For believing bad reporting, and for belittling others for not believing that bad reporting, plus for calling out her friend Emma Watson for supporting a perfectly good charity instead of showing prejudice, J.K. Rowling gets a Twit Award. This story comes from PinkNews.

Members of the Proud Boys, the Patriot Front, Nazis, and other far-right types met to protest Drag Queen Bingo in Katy, Texas. If that isn’t silly enough yet, that Drag Queen Bingo was being held at a church. This church apparently uses the money from Drag Queen Bingo to subsidize clothing the church gives away to transgender people. For moving from the already silly idea that children exposed to drag queens are unable to distinguish drag queens from real women to now being upset that drag queens are in a church, and for being upset that Christians do good for others the way that Jesus told them to, all those who protested the Drag Queen Bingo at a church in Katy, Texas, get a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Herschel Walker, the football star now running for Senator from Georgia said that Jesus may not recognize transgender children, because they are not the gender He made them. The Bible tells us that God does not judge by appearances, yet Herschel Walker doesn’t seem to get that. For putting a limit on how God can judge, and for imposing his prejudice on God, Herschel Walker gets a Twit Award. This story comes from them.

A story in The Daily Signal claims that “one small European study changed transgender medicine in the U.S.” The study, which used 55 transgender children in the Netherlands as subjects, supported the use of puberty blockers. The thing is, if the study was so wrong, then we should have seen a lot more problems when the use of puberty blockers was increased. We didn’t, although their “expert” thinks the results we see aren’t as good as they are. For misunderstanding the original study, for misinterpreting what subsequent studies show, and for not letting reality get in the way of expressing her prejudice, Dr. Miriam Grossman gets a Twit Award.

Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion