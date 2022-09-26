Trans News Now 9/26/22

Spread the love

Drag Race U.K. contestant Cherry Valentine has died. She was 28 years old. The Advocate has this story.

Judge Amy Meecham has issued an injunction forbidding the Texas Department of Child and Protective Services from investigating families which support their transgender children on suspicion of abuse. She also advanced the case to trial, which means that she dismissed all motions for a summary judgment. By imposing the injunction, she signals a very high likelihood that the plaintiffs will win. The Texas Attorney General’s office has indicated that it will appeal. K-12 Dive has this story.

Governor Glenn Younkin of Virginia has new policies for schools in his state, and where the previous policies support transgender students, the new policies do not. Apparently, he is going to chance this, as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that transgender students must be given access to the restroom which matches their gender identity. (That ruling came in the Gavin Grimm case.) This story comes from CNBC.

Conservatives have been attacking Vanderbilt University, following a report that staff who objected to gender-affirming treatment programs were punished. The report also exaggerated the amount of money that the Clinic for Transgender Health takes in, and allegations about controversial treatment of patients under the age of 18. The Tennessean reports that the Attorney General is looking into the matter. WKRN-TV reports that lawmakers are seeking to ban transgender medical care for minors.

The city of Denver is testing a program to offer homeless trans and non-binary people, as well as some other vulnerable groups, a basic income. So far, the city has two million dollars for the program, according to PinkNews.

The 2023 Keystone Conference is set to happen in Harrisburg, Pa. March 22-26. The conference will be held in a new venue in downtown Harrisburg. Keystone is accepting proposals for presentations beginning on November 1. More information is available on the Conference website.

Google has banned the group Gays Against Groomers from its services, one day after PayPal and Venmo did likewise. The very anti-transgender group claims it is “trying to protect children,” despite the fact that research shows almost all transgender children retain their gender identity after transition, and the fact that the medicines prescribed are safe. The Advocate has this story.

The Montana Department of Health reversed itself, and says that it will resume accepting affidavits as proof for a change of legal gender. This story comes from Montana Public Radio.

We told you recently that Laverne Cox was misidentified as Beyoncé while attending the U.S. Open. This week, airport security at Miami Airport thought that Brazilian drag queen Penelopy Jean was Lady Gaga. You can find this story in them.

In Britain, the National Education Union withdrew its approval of an anti-transgender book. It seems that the book was written and published by TERFs, although it looked just authentic enough to fool the National Education Union at first. PinkNews has this story.

Well-known TERF Posie Parker, whose real name is Kellie-Jay Keen, was met with hundreds of protestors when she tried to give a talk in Brighton. This story comes from PinkNews.

In Pakistan, the Federal Minister of Law and Justice is defending a proposed Transgender Bill as not a violation of Shariah. Samaa has this story.

A protest outside of Boston Children’s Hospital drew “eight or nine” protestors, along with the organizer. They were vastly outnumbered by counter protestors, according to a report in PinkNews.

The National Center for Transgender Equality is seeking volunteers to assist in outreach efforts for their 2022 U.S. Trans Survey. They need volunteers who can attend phone banking and text banking trainings, reach out to survey participants about the Survey via phone banking and text banking, answer any questions participants might have about the survey, and support the mission and overall goals of the 2022 USTS. For more information visit their survey page.

The Advocate wonders if the idea of “born this way” has outlived its usefulness. No ready replacement has been suggested.

A yeshiva in Brooklyn asked a transgender teacher, Talia Avrahami, to leave, after a controversy arose over her being on the faculty. The Times of Israel has this story.

A teacher in Ohio told members of the state Board of Education how important it was to some transgender students that she, their teacher, would address them correctly. This story comes from PinkNews.

The Washington Post has a profile of Morgan Davis, a trans man who works for the Texas Department of Child and Protective Services, who was called on to investigate families which support their transgender children.

