Twit Awards for the Week 1/8/24

Spread the love

We mentioned in the news the bill in Florida which would require proof of “biological sex” in order to get a driver’s license or state ID card. The sponsor of that bill is state Representative Dean Black. For pushing an agenda of prejudice, for pushing the idea that legislators know science better than scientists do, and for ignoring evidence that some people do not fit neatly into the two categories which he insists are the only possible genders, Florida state Representative Dean Black gets a Twit Award. This story comes from Them.

Dave Chappelle has a new special on Netflix, titled The Dreamer. He stops the jokes in order to make fun of transgender people and the disabled. Even he admits that he enjoys “punching down.” For feeling the need to demean others in order to promote himself, and for feeling that such comments are funny, Dave Chappelle gets a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

U.M. Women named Munroe Bergdorf as its “champion” of women for the U.K. Of course, opponents of trans women demanded a cisgender woman should get the title, though they didn’t have a particular one in mind. For short-mindedness and generally acting like TERFs (though not necessarily like feminists), those who expressed opposition to a trans woman being named a champion of women get a Twit Award. Fox News has an example of their writings.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who uses the pseudonym Posie Parker, created an anti-transgender calendar, called “He’s A Man!!” The calendar proclaims, “365 Days of Being a Bloke” on its cover, but 2024 contains 366 days. For attempting to turn prejudice into profit, and for failing to realize how many days there are in 2024, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

A new law in California says that the state will pay for medical care for all, regardless of citizenship status. Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted her disapproval, writing, “California is now paying for illegal aliens to get sex changes. There’s no punch line to this tweet. California is the punchline.” Mind you, this law is not about gender confirmation surgery–it is about medical necessity. Still, she makes it all about gender confirmation surgery. For being so obsessed with transgender people that she feels it’s necessary to make this about us, Representative Lauren Boebert gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Nikki Haley says that people are not signing up for the military because they are afraid of “gender pronoun classes.” It is true that the military is falling short of its recruitment goals, but its “woke” gender policies are not to blame. The military always attracts more recruits when the private sector is experiencing unemployment–people who can’t get companies interested in employing them turn to the military for employment. For rushing to blame transgender acceptance for something that has nothing to do with transgender acceptance, and for failing to recognize a good economy as the real reason for low military recruitment, Nikki Haley gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

In private remarks, Evariste Ndayishimiye, the president of Burundi, said that LGBTQ people are bringing a “curse” upon the nation, and that it would be best to round them up, bring them to a stadium, and stone them to death. Mind you, he is not proposing such a law. Also, he did not refer to “LGBTQ,” but merely to “gay” people, although he meant bisexual and trans people as well. For seeing LGBTQ people as a product of foreign aid, but not seeing anti-LGBTQ sentiment as a product of foreign influence, and for recommending murder of your own people, President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

A shooter opened fire at a high school in Iowa. The presumed shooter, Dylan Butler, was found dead at the scene. Talking heads on conservative media rushed to say that the presumed shooter was transgender. There is no evidence that Dylan Butler is transgender, but hey, since when do we need evidence in order to blame transgender people? In fact, Libs Of TikTok posted a list of mass shootings which they claim were the work of transgender people, despite no evidence that any of the shooters are trans or non-binary. For rushing to blame someone else, Libs Of TikTok gets a Twit Award. This story comes from Newsweek.

Michael Knowles has a podcast on The Daily Wire. He has too little knowledge of world affairs to fill the airtime, so he instead fills it with the most hyperbolic misinformation he can find. On a recent show, he claimed, “Mickey Mouse has become a Nazi. He has to. Because Disney is a very, very evil corporation that wants to trans your kids and fill their heads with all sorts of crazy ideas, and Disney’s gotta go.” Mind you, he has no evidence that Disney, or anyone, is turning children trans, but evidence is not necessary apparently. Also, the real Nazis rounded up LGBTQ people and sent them to concentration camps, much as the far right would like to do to trans people. Oh, and Disney is noted for barely mentioning LGBTQ people in their movies, in a “blink and you’ll miss it” sort of a way that is hardly conducive to indoctrination. For rushing to equate enemies with Nazis while actually espousing the ideas which are closer to what the Nazis held, Michael Knowles gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Opinion