David De Alba Interview and Performance

David de Alba, the Cuban Legend who performed at the world famous Finocchio Club in the 1970s and ’80s brought his show to the Winchester Theatre at the Dondero Cultural Centre in Las Vegas on April 1, 2023. The show was called, If I Can Turn Back Time. Now, in January of 2024 David shares the complete concert with his fans around the world. First watch an interview with David conducted by Ninon De Vere De Rosa. Then scroll down for the concert.

