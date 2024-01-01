Trans News Now 1/1/24

Spread the love

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill which would not only ban transgender athletes from playing on sports teams with cisgender girls, but also ban gender-affirming care for minors. The bill goes back to the legislature, where there are enough Republicans to override it, if they choose to do so. The Associated Press has this story.

Judge B. Lynn Winmill of the U.S. District Court for Idaho has issued an injunction stopping the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors from being enacted. This story comes from Truthout.

In Alabama, District Judge Liles Burke denied a request for an injunction which would have prevented that state’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors from being enacted. That case will come to trial in April. CBS News has the AP’s story.

Meghan Riley Lewis, a transgender woman and activist, was shot and killed in the parking lot of her apartment complex. According to the story in PinkNews, police have arrested a suspect, who has been charged with murder in the second degree.

In Florida, a Republican legislator has introduced a bill which would prohibit pride flags being flown or displayed on government property. The Advocate has this story.

The first transgender officer to serve openly in the British Armed Forces, Caroline Paige, who served in the RAF for 35 years, becomes an MBE following her work to support LGBTQ+ veterans. Get the whole story from the BBC website.

A school district in Michigan is being sued over its policy which prohibits a transgender student from using the restroom which aligns with his or her gender identity. It seems that the district had an inclusive policy in 2017, but that policy was reversed after new elections changed the composition of the board, according to the story in LGBTQ Nation.

Standup comic Dave Chappelle, who often sits on a stool while he’s working, promised he wouldn’t talk about transgender people in his act. His new Netflix special, The Dreamer, shows the world he didn’t mean it. Once again he makes fun of transgender people. Get the details from PageSix.

A story by the Associated Press finds that sometimes, hospitals following state laws compound the problems faced by transgender youths, rather than solving them.

Tommy Dorfman got very angry with the flight crew of a Delta flight, whom she felt kept deliberately misgendering her. The Daily Beast has this story.

A new study by the Williams Institute finds that 13.9 million adults in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ, 5.5% of the population. This is up from 11.3 million adults, 4.5% of the population, in 2020. The study found about 5 million LGBTQ people live in the South, the area with the largest LGBTQ population. The Advocate has this story.

A new study by researchers from Johns Hopkins University, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that the regret rate among those who received gender-confirming surgery is less than 1%. The Sacramento Bee points out that this stands in contrast to the conservative politicians who seem to think that there would be a lot more regret than there is.

USA Boxing announced it will begin accepting transgender athletes to the sport at the beginning of 2024. Learn more from the Washington Examiner.

The New York Times noted that many transgender people have used correctly-gendered characters in video games as a way of coping with a family whom they presume would not accept their gender identity.

Would you like to go to a transgender conference in Atlanta this summer? The Atlanta Comfort Conference is set to happen in “Hot ‘lanta” August 23-28. The Keynote Speaker will be trans surgeon Dr. Marci Bowers. Learn more about the conference from its website.

Several lawyers reviewing the British government’s guidance on transgender students in schools warned that it was risky, but the government went ahead with it anyway. This story comes from PinkNews.

It seems that Russian parents are kidnapping their own children, and sending them to conversion therapy. The Advocate has this story.

In India, it can take months for transgender people to get the certificate they need to get ID. This story comes from PinkNews.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights has a new campaign, in which they show transgender youth thanking their parents for unconditional love. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

