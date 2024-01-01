Twit Awards for the Week 1/1/24

Spread the love

Jennifer Roback Morse wrote for National Catholic Register about “Three Things I Learned About the Transgender Issue in 2023.” Unfortunately, she keeps listening to people who don’t know much, and “learnt” things which are not true. Indeed, her first item involves learning from John Bursch, a vice president of the Alliance Defending Freedom. For thinking that one of the most neurotically anti-transgender groups knows something about the transgender issue, Jennifer Roback Morse gets a Twit Award.

U.S. Representative Tim Walberg, a Republican from Michigan, was seem at Uganda’s National Prayer Breakfast, praising their anti-gay and anti-trans law which permits the death penalty for some LGBTQ people. He quoted the Bible, “Worthless is the thought of the world.” However, he forgets that the anti-LGBTQ thoughts of the far right are among the thoughts of the world, and he forgets that the Gospels record exactly zero instances in which Jesus condemns same-sex relationships or transgender relationships In fact, the Acts of the Apostles records the apostles accepting into their community an Ethiopian eunuch, who was regarded as a “third sex” individual in his time. For lack of introspection, and for not questioning if he could be wrong, Representative Tim Walberg gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

LGBTQ Nation is reporting that the latest freakout by the right is Eve Gilles winning the title of Miss France, while having short hair. The usual right-wing suspects who noticed have described the victory as “woke,” and claimed that the contest was rigged by left-wingers. For describing everything that they dislike as “woke,” these talking heads get a Twit Award.

Joe Jones, a preacher who is notoriously anti-LGBTQ, recently spoke out against Fox News, claiming that they are not anti-LGBTQ enough for his taste. He apparently has not noticed that, in the Gospels, Jesus never calls out the LGBTQ people as sinners, but does condemn religious leaders who hold other people’s sins against them. For imitating what Jesus condemned while claiming to promote the teachings of Jesus, Joe Jones gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

