Trans News Now 12/25/23

Frances Coombe is suing a modeling agency which labeled him “insufficiently masculine” after he transitioned from nonbinary to male and requested his agent submit him for male modeling jobs. This story comes from The New York Post.

In his comments at the end of a trial on the constitutionality of Florida’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle said that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s claim that doctors were mutilating children’s genitals was “false information.” Judge Hinkle will make a ruling “as quick as I can,” though that appears to be after the new year. The Hill has this story.

Seattle Children’s Hospital is suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in an attempt to stop the release of medical information regarding patients from Texas who came to the gender clinic at the hospital. This story comes from the Texas Tribune.

A student in Oklahoma has filed suit to try to stop the state’s Department of Education from adopting a rule prohibiting gender changes on a student’s permanent record. Oklahoma Watch has this story.

A transgender inmate in Georgia has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections, saying that she has been denied gender-affirming care. She says that she has been depressed and suicidal without that care. This story comes from Them.

Two teenagers in Britain have been convicted of the murder of Brianna Ghey. The two lured her to a park, then stabbed her to death. People magazine has this story.

A coroner in South Carolina ruled that the death of transgender woman Shandon Floyd was not a homicide. This story comes from WMBF-TV News.

A federal judge has ruled that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois must include gender-affirming care in every plan it offers, including plans which are self-funded by employers and administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. The Advocate has this story.

The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated the case brought by two cisgender females against two transgender athletes who were beaten in a track race. The appeals court ruled that the cisgender women do have standing to sue, as they have demonstrated some harm. This story comes from the Advocate.

If it seems to you that the states have become more polarized on the issue of transgender rights, and the more general topic of civil rights, a new study from PRRI indicates that’s what is happening.

It has been a year in which many anti-trans bills were passed, but an article in Them takes a look at some victories for trans rights, and for LGBTQ rights in general.

Vera Drew’s film The People’s Joker will finally get a theatrical showing of sorts. The film will play at the IFC Center release. The story in Them does not mention a wider release.

Cate Blanchett is sponsoring a new program to support women filmmakers. The program, at the University of Southern California, is also open to transgender women and non-binary filmmakers. The Advocate has this story.

The British government has released its guidelines for treating transgender students. In general, it advises “a very cautious approach,” as though a lot of children would fake being transgender. Although the guidance requires teachers to inform parents when their child wants to change gender presentation or pronouns, it allows for the “exceptionally rare” case when the teacher believes that the child could be at “significant risk” if the change of gender was revealed. While they seem to be making an effort to be moderate, they seem to side with the TERFs on everything. BBC News has this story.

Cricket Australia has announced it will continue to allow players to play in the gender in which they identify. This comes in response to the International Cricket Council, which has said that it would create new “gender eligibility regulations” soon. This story comes from PinkNews.

A court in Canada has decided to take up the case of whether the term “groomer” is a slur. The case involves a Facebook troll vs. The Rainbow Alliance and a drag king, according to LGBTQ Nation.

Alaiyia Williams is the first Black and transgender woman to earn a doctorate in social work in Louisiana from Tulane University. Learn more from the WGNO website.

We recently reported that St. Mary’s College, a college for women in South Bend, Indiana, would allow anyone who identifies as female to apply as a student. The Catholic college has reverted to its previous policy of cisgender women only. This story comes from The Pillar.

The Advocate reports that GLSEN has decided to leave X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, due to its failure to do anything to stop transphobic content.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner.

