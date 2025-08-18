TWIT Awards – Aug 18, 2025

Spread the love

A group of parents are suing the Williamson County Schools in Tennessee. Their complaint is that the schools have allowed a transgender student into an “all-girls” sex education class. For deliberately attempting to remove even this tiny bit of humanity from a transgender student, and for overreacting to her inclusion, these parents get a TWIT. WZTV-TV News has this story.

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace is running for Governor of South Carolina. At a recent campaign event, she was asked about protestors, and she said that they could “say hi to the ts for me.” The deleted word is the t-slur. She repeated it after her formal remarks, saying, “gays need to divorce the ts.” She denied that the term is “offensive,” which is true when a mechanic uses it as a shortened term for a car’s transmission. When used to describe people,, it is offensive, and more-so when it is used by someone like Representative Nancy Mace, who packs malace into the term. For thinking herself so high and mighty that she can tell others which term is offensive, and for showing the lack of humanity to say, “what’s offensive is a man in a woman’s space,” Representative Nancy Mace gets a TWIT. This story comes from WCNC-TV.

Well, it happened again. A cisgender lesbian from Minnesota, Gerika Murda, was confronted by a server at a Buffalo Wild Wings, and asked to show her breasts in order to prove that she is actually female. First off, there are “biological girls” who do not have breasts, including those who may have lost them due to a fight with cancer. Also, there are transgender girls who have been on HRT long enough to grow breasts, and some who have had breast enhancement surgery. Beyond that, it just never should be necessary for anyone to show their body to “prove” their gender in order to use the restroom. For raising the topic, and for a poor choice of a “test” to “prove” one’s gender, the server who confronted Gerika Murda at a Buffalo Wild Wings gets a TWIT. The Advocate.

